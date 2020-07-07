Vinsmart launches first Vietnamese-made 5G-enabled smartphone

The first Vietnamese smartphone supporting 5G has been successfully developed by Vinsmart, the technology arm of the conglomerate Vingroup, in cooperation with US chipmaker Qualcomm

07, Jul. 2020

Vinsmart's 5G smartphones (Photo courtesy of Vingroup)
Vinsmart's 5G smartphones (Photo courtesy of Vingroup)

HANOI, VNA - The first Vietnamese smartphone supporting 5G has been successfully developed by Vinsmart, the technology arm of the conglomerate Vingroup, in cooperation with US chipmaker Qualcomm.

The model, known as the Vsmart Aris 5G, was unveiled on July 6, featuring the mid-tier Snapdragon 765 chipset, making it an upper mid-range device, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

The Vsmart Aris 5G uses Sub-6 GHz frequencies, providing better coverage but lower speeds than mmWave.

The device also features a security chip known as Quantis QRNG, developed by the Swiss company IDQ with quantum technology to provide better security for data stored on the phone, especially personal financial and health-related data.

According to Nguyen Phi Tuyen, Director of Metrology at the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority, testing shows that 5G speeds on the Vsmart phone using the Sub-6 frequencies are eight times higher than 4G speeds.

He added that speeds promise to further improve when Vinsmart employs mmWave bands in the future.

Tran Minh Trung, Deputy General Director of Vinsmart said the company has determined 5G as its strategic project in the hope that Vietnamese consumers will get early access to the most advanced technologies in the world.

In the future, the company plans to release new phones that support both Sub-6 and mmWave frequencies. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

laptop-2585959_1280.jpg
Intel Capital buys small stake in India’s Jio Platforms

India Telecom

3 DAYS AGO

Photo by Alina Grubnyak on Unsplash
Japan’s Rakuten Mobile launches Singapore unit for global sale of virtualized network tech

Singapore Telecom

6 DAYS AGO

Bengaluru, Kartanata, India (Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash)
Diversifying Saudi Arabia invests $1.5 bil. in India's Jio Platforms

India Telecom

18 DAYS AGO

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash1
Jio Platforms fundraising nears $14 bil. as TPG, L Catterton come on board

India Telecom

22 DAYS AGO

technology-3178765_1280.jpg
SoftBank, 7 other telecoms to lay 9,400-km submarine cable in Asia for growing data traffic

Asia Telecom

25 DAYS AGO

Photo_by_rupixen.com_on_Unsplash.jpg
Jio Platforms raises over $13 billion as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority comes onboard

India Telecom

29 DAYS AGO

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Kai Wang on Unsplash)
Update 1: Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala invests $1.2 bil. in Jio Platforms as e-commerce war heats up

India Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Kai Wang on Unsplash)
Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala invests $1.2 bil. in Jio Platforms as e-commerce war heats up

India Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

antenna-tower-4992230_1280.jpg
IT infrastructure firm Mirait to acquire China telecom tower operator

China Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash
India's Jio Platforms raises over $10 bil. after KKR invests $1.5 bil.

India Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
General Atlantic's $879 mil. investment raises funding for Jio Platforms to $8 bil.

India Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Tourist-related revenue of Thailand's mobile operator AIS plunged 43%

Thailand Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
After Facebook and Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners invests $1.5 bil. in Jio Platforms

India Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash
Eyeing huge market, Silver Lake invests $750 mil. in India’s Jio Platforms

India Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
SoftBank Group withdraws $3 bil. tender offer plan for WeWork

Japan Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Zac Wolff on Unsplash
China's Huawei reports record sales for 2019 despite row with U.S.

China Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
NTT Docomo launches Japan's 1st 5G smartphone service

Japan Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Adel Tamano, chief administrative officer of Dito Telecommunity Corp., at a press conference in Taguig City near Manila on Jan. 20, 2020. (NNA)
With more funds, China-backed Dito telco to begin Philippine service in 2021

Philippines Telecom

5 MONTHS AGO

antenna-3645119_960_720.jpg
Japanese telecom giant NTT opens Myanmar unit to offer equipment

Myanmar Telecom

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by imgix on Unsplash
NTT to build undersea cable linking Singapore with Myanmar, India

Asia Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Nokia, Japanese firms tie up on industrial-use 5G network services

Japan Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tha Oo (3rd from L) and Kyaw Myo (C), both deputy minister for transport and communications of Myanmar, and Ichiro Maruyama (3rd from R), Japanese ambassador to Myanmar, attend a ceremony in capital Naypyitaw on Nov. 20, 2019, to sign a contract for upgrading the Southeast Asian country's telecom network. A Japanese group led by Sojitz Corp. has won the deal against a Chinese-South Korean team. (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar

Myanmar Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

8 MONTHS AGO

A telecom tower in Myanmar (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

Hajime Miyazaki, director of NTT Ltd., speaks in an interview with NNA in Singapore on Oct. 17, 2019.
NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand

Singapore Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

ICT equipment trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnamese peer Nam An Trading Service

Vietnam Telecom

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese information and communication technology equipment trader Sunteleph...

10 MONTHS AGO

Sharp Corp.’s latest flagship smartphone model Aquos R3, as shown in a photo taken on Aug. 16, will go on sale in Taiwan on Wednesday.
Sharp picks Taiwan as 1st overseas market to launch latest flagship smartphone

Taiwan Telecom

11 MONTHS AGO