Vinsmart launches first Vietnamese-made 5G-enabled smartphone

Vinsmart's 5G smartphones (Photo courtesy of Vingroup)

HANOI, VNA - The first Vietnamese smartphone supporting 5G has been successfully developed by Vinsmart, the technology arm of the conglomerate Vingroup, in cooperation with US chipmaker Qualcomm.

The model, known as the Vsmart Aris 5G, was unveiled on July 6, featuring the mid-tier Snapdragon 765 chipset, making it an upper mid-range device, the Nhan Dan newspaper reported.

The Vsmart Aris 5G uses Sub-6 GHz frequencies, providing better coverage but lower speeds than mmWave.

The device also features a security chip known as Quantis QRNG, developed by the Swiss company IDQ with quantum technology to provide better security for data stored on the phone, especially personal financial and health-related data.

According to Nguyen Phi Tuyen, Director of Metrology at the Vietnam Telecommunications Authority, testing shows that 5G speeds on the Vsmart phone using the Sub-6 frequencies are eight times higher than 4G speeds.

He added that speeds promise to further improve when Vinsmart employs mmWave bands in the future.

Tran Minh Trung, Deputy General Director of Vinsmart said the company has determined 5G as its strategic project in the hope that Vietnamese consumers will get early access to the most advanced technologies in the world.

In the future, the company plans to release new phones that support both Sub-6 and mmWave frequencies. - VNA