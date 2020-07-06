Panasonic to increase IoT software staffing in China, a prized market: Kyodo

TOKYO, NNA – Panasonic Corp. will boost software development capacity in China by hiring Chinese workers qualified to develop internet-of-things gear and become more competitive in the country.

The Japanese electronics giant will increase the number of staffers at Panasonic Software Development Center Dalian from 700 today to approximately 1,000 by 2024, according to a Kyodo News report. The unit in Dalian, located in northeastern China, will also pair up with Chinese universities and startups to develop home appliances and in-vehicle tech for IoT use.

“Software is crucial for the development of attractive products in China where smartphones are widespread,” Tetsuro Homma, CEO of Panasonic’s in-house China & Northeast Asia Company, told reporters in Dalian Friday. “We’d like excellent people to join the center,” according to the report.

Panasonic’s home appliances, among other products, are selling in China at a faster pace now than a year earlier despite economic fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020, Homma said.

The company opened offices for a new software development center at a ceremony on Friday. The new center is 2.5 times the size of the previous one.

In China, Panasonic has been developing on-board systems to provide music and show maps that can be linked with smartphone applications. The company is poised to step up joint development between its in-vehicle system division and Dalian development center. Panasonic does not disclose financial targets for its China business.

Numerous Japanese companies already operate in Dalian, where graduates of local universities are known for fluency in Japanese and English. Some companies pick the city to open call centers.

Panasonic’s Dalian center was established in 2004 and initially staffed by 16 people, the report said.