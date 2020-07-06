Alibaba to open third cloud data centre in Indonesia next year

Chinese tech giant Alibaba plans to open its third cloud data centre in Indonesia in 2021 with a hope to expand its presence in this market amidst rising competition.

06, Jul. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Alibaba Group)
(Photo courtesy of Alibaba Group)

JAKARTA, VNA - Chinese tech giant Alibaba plans to open its third cloud data centre in Indonesia in 2021 with a hope to expand its presence in this market amidst rising competition.

Alibaba Cloud, a subsidiary of Alibaba, recently said that the centre will minimise data loss-related risks by dividing workloads between the company’s three centres in Indonesia. The two previous centres were built in 2018 and 2019.

Alibaba Cloud Country Manager Leon Chen stressed that opening an additional centre is very important as many businesses, including traditional enterprises such as banks , are shifting their IT infrastructure to the cloud amid the pandemic.

Indonesia’s major cities, starting with Jakarta, formally entered a partial lockdown in late April, causing an uptick in demand for digital services including e-commerce, finance, online media, education and video games. All these services are lucrative markets for Alibaba.

However, rival tech behemoths Google and Amazon also plan to expand their cloud service subsidiaries in Indonesia, which is the single largest digital economy in Southeast Asia.

Google Cloud opened a new Jakarta region in late June, bringing its services closer to local customers, while Amazon Web Services plans to build a data centre in 2022.

Leon Chen said his company would also build a data scrubbing centre alongside the third data centre in Indonesia. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
Foxconn Industrial Internet buying big stake in Digital China Software for $79 mil.

China Tech

8 MINUTES AGO

(NurPhoto/Getty/Kyodo)
Fujitsu to halve office space in push for remote working amid virus

Japan Tech

2 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

agar-60571_1280.jpg
Japanese, Singaporean firms to launch sterilizer robots in fight against COVID-19

Singapore Tech

3 DAYS AGO

Photo by Arseny Togulev on Unsplash
Consumer electronics assembler Hon Hai bets on AI, digital transformation

Taiwan Tech

13 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Terra Drone)
Japanese drone service provider enters Malaysia, seeks industrial clients

Malaysia Tech

17 DAYS AGO

new-data-services-Ar-iTL4QKl4-unsplash.jpg
Indian IT giant HCL Technologies launches operations in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Tech

18 DAYS AGO

algae-bloom-4402812_1280.jpg
Chitose Bio, JXTG to boost algae biomass output in Malaysia

Malaysia Tech

20 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
Property platform Propzy raises $25 mil. from Softbank, Gaw Capital for Vietnam expansion

Vietnam Tech

24 DAYS AGO

action-adult-affection-eldery-339620.jpg
IoT, AI assist nursing care in Japan amid labor shortage, pandemic

Japan Tech

24 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jair Lázaro on Unsplash
Japanese IT firm Scala invests in Myanmar remote healthcare provider

Myanmar Tech

1 MONTH AGO

network-2496193_1280.jpg
Delta Electronics to acquire Canadian software firm, grow industrial automation business

Taiwan Tech

1 MONTH AGO

(Image courtesy of Sojitz)
Japan’s Sojitz invests in remote healthcare system startup in Singapore

Singapore Tech

1 MONTH AGO

mri-2813908_1280.jpg
NTT Data, Indian startup DeepTek launch AI-assisted COVID-19 diagnosis service

India Tech

1 MONTH AGO

black-and-white-blank-challenge-connect-262488.jpg
Japan AI tech venture Neural Pocket opens its 1st overseas office in Singapore

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Isabel Retamales on Unsplash
Alibaba, Myanmar conglomerate Yoma team up on mobile payments to serve unbanked

Myanmar Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

6.jpg
Yamaha Motor's VC arm leads $7.1 mil. funding for Australian agri-tech firm The Yield

Australia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Holger Link on Unsplash
Singapore’s Hummingbird Bioscience raises $25 mil. in venture capital for clinical trials, led by S. Korean SK

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

(Stick-shaped avatar robots shown to the media by ANA Holdings Inc. in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 2019)
Sony, ANA to jointly develop remotely controlled avatar robots

Japan Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

industry-2496192_1280.jpg
IBM, Samsung to test 5G-assisted smart factory operation with Singapore partners

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg
U.S. DSS to buy Singapore’s biohealth security tech firm for $50 mil.

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

couple-buying-a-pineapple-4199582.jpg
JCB, Malaysian partner explore ways to offer contactless mobile payment services

Malaysia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Sydney (Photo by Daniel Frese from Pexels)
NEC to help Australian state with technology for urban aviation, healthcare and transport

Australia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ivan Cujic from Pexels
Singapore GIC, U.S. Equinix to build $1 bil. hyperscale data centers in Japan

Japan Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Japanese-led online learning startup Manabie expands service in Vietnam

Vietnam Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash
Facebook buys stake in Jio Platforms for $5.7 bil. to grow e-commerce on WhatsApp

India Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

A screenshot of Traxia Solace, the tablet-based system that allows expatriates under lockdown to reach out for emergency help. (Image courtesy of Digitalinstincts Teknologi)
Indonesian IT startup invested by Sojitz launches tablet-based remote assistance service

Indonesia Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Hitesh Choudhary on Unsplash
Japanese fintech Goldex enters joint venture to promote blockchain in India

India Tech

3 MONTHS AGO