SoftBank Vision Fund invests $2 bil more in S. Korea’s e-commerce giant Coupang
SEOUL, NNA - SoftBank Vison Fund will invest $2 billion more in South Korea’s largest online retailer Coupang, helping its rapid growth in the e-commerce market, the site operator said Wednesday.
The 10-trillion-yen ($88.4 billion) fund run by SoftBank Group Corp. initially injected $1 billion into the South Korean firm in 2015. A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment on details.
