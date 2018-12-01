SoftBank Vision Fund invests $2 bil more in S. Korea’s e-commerce giant Coupang

SEOUL, NNA - SoftBank Vison Fund will invest $2 billion more in South Korea’s largest online retailer Coupang, helping its rapid growth in the e-commerce market, the site operator said Wednesday.

The 10-trillion-yen ($88.4 billion) fund run by SoftBank Group Corp. initially injected $1 billion into the South Korean firm in 2015. A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment on details.