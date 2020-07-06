Thailand's Gulf Energy invests $200 mil. in Vietnam wind projects

06, Jul. 2020

Photo by Arqm Ahmd on Unsplash
Photo by Arqm Ahmd on Unsplash

BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand's Gulf International Holding Pte. Ltd. (GIH) has signed a $200 million deal to buy Dien Xanh Gai Lai Investment Energy Joint Stock Co., the developer of two wind power projects in Vietnam.

Collectively known as the Onshore Wind Farm Projects, the two are Ia Pech 1 and Ia Pech 2 in Gia Lai Province of central Vietnam. They are expected to install a total capacity of 100,000 kilowatts of electricity, which will be sold to state-backed Vietnam Electricity (EVN) for 20 years.

Gulf International, a subsidiary of Thailand’s major energy producer Gulf Energy Development Public Co., expects construction for both plants to begin in 2021 and commercial operation to start by fourth quarter of 2022, the group said in a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on July 2.

The Onshore Wind Farm plants are expected to generate an annual revenue of 700 million baht ($22.48 million), Gulf Energy told NNA.

In 2018, Gulf International invested around $650 million in a joint venture with Thanh Thanh Cong Group to operate real estate and energy businesses in Vietnam.

The partners have established a solar plant and a wind plant in Ben Tre Province in the southern part of the country. Both are expected to install a total of 340,000 kw output capacity under three phases. The wind plant called Mekong Wind will sell electricity to EVN under a 20 year contract starting from next year.

“Our existing wind farm projects are currently under construction and development,” Gulf Energy told NNA. The start of Phase 1 operation for Mekong Wind Power has been postponed to May 2021 due to COVID-19 disruption.

The company expects the wind farm projects to contribute 5 percent to its revenue by 2021, said the company.

In Q1 of 2020, the company made 33 billion baht in revenues from electricity sold to Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and business from Vietnam’s solar power projects, GTN1 and GTN2 . These two factors are the main contribution for 33.5 billion baht revenue not 33 billion baht alone from selling electricity to EGAT and two power projects.

Gulf Energy plans to invest in renewable businesses and LNG gas to power its main projects in Vietnam, said the company.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Arqm Ahmd on Unsplash
Thailand's Gulf Energy invests $200 mil. in Vietnam wind projects

Vietnam Energy

2 MINUTES AGO

coal-fired-power-plant-3767893_1280.jpg
Japan to close aging coal-fired power plants to cut emissions

Japan Energy

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Karsten Würth on Unsplash
Thailand's Eastern Power buys 2 Vietnam wind-power projects

Thailand Energy

12 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tatung Co.)
Taiwan’s Tatung allies with Sojitz, Shikoku Electric in solar power projects

Taiwan Energy

12 DAYS AGO

A mega solar power plant of Adani Green Energy (Photo courtesy of Adani Green Energy)
Adani Green Energy wins world's largest solar contract worth $6 bil.

India Energy

26 DAYS AGO

(Image courtesy of Maruti Suzuki)
India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki commissions 2nd solar energy plant

India Energy

30 DAYS AGO

A view of Starfish Hill Wind Farm in South Australia (Photo by Alex Eckermann on Unsplash)
Philippine conglomerate Ayala bids for $536 mil. takeover of Australian renewable energy firm

Australia Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash
Japan’s Sinanen to join South Korean 90,000-kw onshore wind power project

South Korea Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo_by_Chelsea_on_Unsplash.jpg
NTT-Netmagic's first solar plant to operate as India lockdown eases

India Energy

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg
Thailand’s Gulf Energy gets first LNG shipper license as private firm

Thailand Energy

1 MONTH AGO

palm-1464654_1280.jpg
Malaysia’s FGV to beef up renewable energy projects as way to recover from COVID-19

Malaysia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash
Indian solar firm wins its largest order ever in Australia, part of international expansion

Australia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg.jpg
Japanese-invested Indian firm wins tender to supply renewable energy 24-7

India Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Japan’s Renova enters Vietnam wind power market for growth

Vietnam Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

kumamoto-2379030_1280.jpg
Thailand’s SPCG to invest $85 mil. in mega-solar power project in Japan's remote island

Japan Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

FPSO in operation (Photo courtesy of Yinson)
Sumitomo acquires 25% stake in Yinson's $5.4 bil. project in Brazil

Latin America Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

A rice mill of Angkor Kasekam Roongroeung Co. in Kandal Province near Phnom Penh (Photo courtesy of Aura Green Energy)
2 Japan firms to launch biomass, solar hybrid power generation in Cambodia

Cambodia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

An image of a service operation vessel to be operated by Japanese marine transport service firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. with a local partner for Greater Changhua Wind farms off the western coast of Taiwan. Ta San Shang Marine Co., a joint venture between the Japanese firm and Taiwan’s Ta Tong Marine Co., has clinched the $50 million leasing contract with Orsted Taiwan Ltd., 100 percent subsidiary of Denmark’s state-run utility firm Orsted A/S, on April 1, 2020. (Image courtesy of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.)
Mitsui O.S.K. to run vessel for workers at Taiwan offshore wind farm

Taiwan Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

International Green Energy has a yard with a roof, a concrete floor, screening machines and magnetic removers and other devices. (Photo courtesy of Tess Engineering)
Japan's Tess Engineering takes over Indonesian biomass fuel supplier

Indonesia Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Bruno /Germany from Pixabay
India’s Adani Green Energy forming solar power JV with France’s Total

India Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay
Toshiba wins 20 bil. yen solar power plant order from Thai Solar Energy

Japan Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Raphaël Biscaldi on Unsplash
Mitsubishi, Chiyoda team up with 5 Singapore firms to utilize hydrogen energy

Singapore Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Alexander Droeger from Pixabay
Major Japanese concrete maker Asia Pile to invest in Vietnam’s wind power firm

Vietnam Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Pascal Müller on Unsplash
Thai green power producer BCPG to invest 45 bil. baht over 5 years for expansion in Asia

Thailand Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Grant Durr on Unsplash
JOGMEC, Idemitsu sign research contract with PetroVietnam

Vietnam Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash
Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu to invest in solar power project in Philippines

Philippines Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

image.jpg
Abe, Abu Dhabi crown prince agree to secure a stable oil supply to Japan

Japan Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image