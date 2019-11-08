Water supply disruption continues at Haneda airport

(Water in plastic bottles is left in the washroom for handwashing after water supply is disrupted at Haneda airport)

TOKYO, Kyodo - Water supplies continued to be suspended at one of the domestic terminals at Tokyo's Haneda airport Thursday after abnormalities in water quality were detected the previous day, a company supplying water to the airport said.

Overall flights have been unaffected, according to the transportation ministry. The water supply was cut off at the two domestic terminals around 9 a.m. Wednesday, and remained unavailable in Terminal 2 the next morning despite work to restore supply.

“We do not have a clear idea of when (water supply) will be restored as of Thursday morning,” said a spokesperson of Airport Facilities Co., a company commissioned by the central government to provide water to the airport.

“We are still unclear as to the specific cause” of the abnormalities, the spokesperson said.

Restaurants in the terminal were closed, while water bottles were provided in the restrooms for travelers to wash their hands.

All Nippon Airways Co., which utilizes Terminal 2, procured water for their domestic aircraft from a water truck in the international terminal.

The water supply was restored at Terminal 1 from around noon Wednesday, while the international terminal was unaffected. (Kyodo)