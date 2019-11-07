Nihon Unisys buys Singapore Axxis Consulting to expand IT solution system sales

SINGAPORE, NNA – Information technology service firm Nihon Unisys Ltd. has acquired a 51 percent stake in Singapore’s Axxis Consulting (S) Pte. Ltd. to capture growing Japanese corporate demand for enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems in Southeast Asia.

The company said in a statement Wednesday its wholly owned Canal Globe Ltd. bought the share for an undisclosed sum in July. Six-year-old Axxis sells the system of SAP SE, a leading enterprise application software developer, mainly in the region.

A number of Japanese companies are flocking to the region. “Southeast Asia boasts a higher growth rate in the ERP market compared to that in Japan,” Junko Kitani, a Nihon Unisys spokeswoman, told NNA.

The Tokyo-based Nihon Unisys expects more use of the IT solution system as many Japanese companies have regional headquarters in Singapore, she added.

Nihon Unisys intends to expand sales of SAP products through Axxis in addition to its existing business, such as software development and sales as well as IT infrastructure services for corporate clients, according to the statement.