Intel Capital buys small stake in India’s Jio Platforms

04, Jul. 2020

laptop-2585959_1280.jpg

NEW DELHI, NNA - The investment arm of global semiconductor maker Intel Corp. will buy a 0.39 percent stake in Reliance Industries Ltd.'s digital unit Jio Platforms Ltd. for 18.94 billion rupees ($254 million).

The phenomenal interest in India's rising tech star from global investors has seen back-to-back deals since April, which now brings the fundraising to 1,175.88 billion rupees.

Intel Capital is coming onboard for a slice of the telecom and digital firm after Reliance Industries (RIL) managed to raise enough money from these investors and $7 billion from a share sale within 58 days to become debt free recently.

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, has now sold over 25 percent stake to a slew of high-profile investors including Facebook Inc., Saudi Arabia's PIF, Vista Equity, KKR, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Co. since April 22.

The investments by this marquee group, which also includes General Atlantic, ADIA, global private investment firm TPG and L Catterton, have helped Reliance to become debt-free, the company declared on June 19.

The RIL rights issue, which was subscribed 1.59 times, also gave a helping hand. It was not only the largest ever in India, but also the largest in the world by a non-financial entity in the last 10 years, it said.

On Intel's investment in Jio, Wendell Brooks, president of Intel Capital, said, “Jio Platforms’ focus on applying its impressive engineering capabilities to bring the power of low-cost digital services to India aligns with Intel’s purpose of delivering breakthrough technology that enriches lives.”

“Through this investment, we are excited to help fuel digital transformation in India, where Intel maintains an important presence,” he said in a statement.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of RIL, said Jio would leverage Intel expertise to boost its capabilities.

He said, “Intel Capital has an outstanding record of being a valuable partner for leading technology companies globally. We are therefore excited to work together with Intel to advance India’s capabilities in cutting-edge technologies that will empower all sectors of our economy and improve the quality of life of 1.3 billion Indians.”

Intel Capital has been investing globally in innovative companies with a focus on disruptive technology like cloud computing, artificial intelligence and 5G – same areas that Jio is innovating and investing for growth.

Intel Corp. has been operating in India for more than two decades and employs thousands of employees at its state-of-the art facilities in the southern Indian cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Jio Platforms, which operates on a next-generation technology platform, is focused on providing high-quality and affordable digital services across India. It boasts more than 388 million subscribers.

The firm has made significant investments across its digital ecosystem, powered by technologies spanning broadband connectivity, smart devices, cloud and edge computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, augmented and mixed reality, and blockchain.

Jio’s vision is to "enable a Digital India for 1.3 billion people and businesses across the country, including small merchants, micro-businesses and farmers," it said in its statement.

to TOP Page

More from this section

laptop-2585959_1280.jpg
Intel Capital buys small stake in India’s Jio Platforms

India Telecom

5 MINUTES AGO

Photo by Alina Grubnyak on Unsplash
Japan’s Rakuten Mobile launches Singapore unit for global sale of virtualized network tech

Singapore Telecom

2 DAYS AGO

Bengaluru, Kartanata, India (Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash)
Diversifying Saudi Arabia invests $1.5 bil. in India's Jio Platforms

India Telecom

14 DAYS AGO

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash1
Jio Platforms fundraising nears $14 bil. as TPG, L Catterton come on board

India Telecom

18 DAYS AGO

technology-3178765_1280.jpg
SoftBank, 7 other telecoms to lay 9,400-km submarine cable in Asia for growing data traffic

Asia Telecom

21 DAYS AGO

Photo_by_rupixen.com_on_Unsplash.jpg
Jio Platforms raises over $13 billion as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority comes onboard

India Telecom

25 DAYS AGO

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Kai Wang on Unsplash)
Update 1: Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala invests $1.2 bil. in Jio Platforms as e-commerce war heats up

India Telecom

27 DAYS AGO

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Kai Wang on Unsplash)
Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala invests $1.2 bil. in Jio Platforms as e-commerce war heats up

India Telecom

28 DAYS AGO

antenna-tower-4992230_1280.jpg
IT infrastructure firm Mirait to acquire China telecom tower operator

China Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash
India's Jio Platforms raises over $10 bil. after KKR invests $1.5 bil.

India Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
General Atlantic's $879 mil. investment raises funding for Jio Platforms to $8 bil.

India Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Tourist-related revenue of Thailand's mobile operator AIS plunged 43%

Thailand Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
After Facebook and Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners invests $1.5 bil. in Jio Platforms

India Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash
Eyeing huge market, Silver Lake invests $750 mil. in India’s Jio Platforms

India Telecom

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
SoftBank Group withdraws $3 bil. tender offer plan for WeWork

Japan Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Zac Wolff on Unsplash
China's Huawei reports record sales for 2019 despite row with U.S.

China Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
NTT Docomo launches Japan's 1st 5G smartphone service

Japan Telecom

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Adel Tamano, chief administrative officer of Dito Telecommunity Corp., at a press conference in Taguig City near Manila on Jan. 20, 2020. (NNA)
With more funds, China-backed Dito telco to begin Philippine service in 2021

Philippines Telecom

4 MONTHS AGO

antenna-3645119_960_720.jpg
Japanese telecom giant NTT opens Myanmar unit to offer equipment

Myanmar Telecom

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by imgix on Unsplash
NTT to build undersea cable linking Singapore with Myanmar, India

Asia Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Nokia, Japanese firms tie up on industrial-use 5G network services

Japan Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tha Oo (3rd from L) and Kyaw Myo (C), both deputy minister for transport and communications of Myanmar, and Ichiro Maruyama (3rd from R), Japanese ambassador to Myanmar, attend a ceremony in capital Naypyitaw on Nov. 20, 2019, to sign a contract for upgrading the Southeast Asian country's telecom network. A Japanese group led by Sojitz Corp. has won the deal against a Chinese-South Korean team. (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz-led team beats Huawei in 7 bil. yen telecom deal in Myanmar

Myanmar Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

Corrects the company name from Axiata to edotco Group in 7th paragraph in Nov. 20 story BANGKOK, NNA...

8 MONTHS AGO

A telecom tower in Myanmar (Photo courtesy of Sojitz Corp.)
Sojitz gains foothold in Myanmar's growing telecom infrastructure

Myanmar Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

Hajime Miyazaki, director of NTT Ltd., speaks in an interview with NNA in Singapore on Oct. 17, 2019.
NTT creates undersea cable unit in Singapore to meet data traffic demand

Singapore Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

ICT equipment trader Suntelephone to buy Vietnamese peer Nam An Trading Service

Vietnam Telecom

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Japanese information and communication technology equipment trader Sunteleph...

10 MONTHS AGO

Sharp Corp.’s latest flagship smartphone model Aquos R3, as shown in a photo taken on Aug. 16, will go on sale in Taiwan on Wednesday.
Sharp picks Taiwan as 1st overseas market to launch latest flagship smartphone

Taiwan Telecom

11 MONTHS AGO