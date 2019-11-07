Singaporean retailer extends plastic-bag-charging drive for one year

SINGAPORE, VNA – The supermarket chain FairPrice, a cooperative of the of Singapore’s National Trades Union Congress, will extend its “no plastic bag“ drive to 25 outlets for one year starting November 11.

The extension follows a month-long trial it conducted from September 16 to October 16 at seven outlets.

Under the programme, shoppers have to pay 0.2 SGD (0.15 USD) for plastic bags per transaction at the FairPrice, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Extra stores, and 0.1 SGD (0.07 USD) at the Cheers and FairPrice Xpress outlets.

FairPrice Group CEO Seah Kian Peng said the total fees worth about 19,000 SGD (13,986 USD) collected from the trial will be donated to the Singapore Children’s Society and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

The company’s related interview-based survey of 1,745 customers revealed that 73 percent of the respondents support its initiative.

According to a 2018 survey of more than 1,000 people online by the Singapore Environment Council, Singaporeans used at least 1.76 billion plastic items a year, of which about 820 million plastic bags were taken from supermarkets. - VNA