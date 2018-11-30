China Companies
Nearly 30% of Japan firms in China hit by U.S.-China trade war: NNA survey
TOKYO, NNA - Nearly 30 percent of Japanese firms operating in China are suffering from higher U.S. import tariffs amid the escalating trade dispute, the results of an NNA survey released Thursday showed.
Of 71 Japanese companies in China surveyed in late October, 20 firms, or 28.2 percent, said that they procure goods or manufacture products that are subject to additional U.S. duties.
China Japan UnitedStates
Manufacturing Economy Trade Politics Diplomacy