Vietnam enters 78th day free of local coronavirus infections

HANOI, VNA – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the morning of July 3, which is also the 78th straight day without local community transmission of the coronavirus, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

Among the 355 confirmed cases, 215 are imported and quarantined upon arrival.

Up to 340 or 95.8 percent of all infections have recovered, and there are no related deaths.

Most of the 15 remaining patients are in stable condition, with three negative for the coronavirus at least twice.

Meanwhile, 8,859 people are currently in quarantine, including 120 in hospitals, 7,040 in other quarantine facilities, and 1,699 at home. - VNA