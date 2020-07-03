Honda to continue Indonesia car plant suspension till end of July

Photo by Joao Melo on Unsplash

JAKARTA, NNA – Honda Motor Co. has decided to continue the suspension of its Indonesian passenger car plant until the end of this month as it works to reduce its stockpile due to sluggish new car sales in Southeast Asia’s largest automobile market.

Weak domestic demand has prompted the third-largest automaker in Indonesia to continue with the halt in production, but PT Honda Prospect Motor, its local manufacturing joint venture, will ascertain whether to resume factory operations from August, a Honda spokesman told NNA on Thursday.

The local unit, which was established with local partner PT Prospect Motor and started production in 2014, has halted operations at the plant in Karawang, West Java Province, since April 13 and postponed resumption three times so far.