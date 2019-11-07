Japan's Konoike, Philippines' MacroAsia tie up for airport operation

Joseph T. Chua (2nd from L), president of MacroAsia Corp., and Tadahiko Konoike (3rd from L), president of Konoike Transport Co., sign a partnership contract in Manila on Nov. 5, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Konoike Transport)

MANILA, NNA - Japanese logistics firm Konoike Transport Co. and Philippine aviation service firm MacroAsia Corp. have teamed up to develop airport ground operation staffing in Japan where the number of foreign travelers is expected to increase.

Konoike will acquire a 20 percent stake in MacroAsia's airport service unit, MacroAsia Airport Services Corp., while MacroAsia will acquire a 30 percent stake in Konoike Group's affiliate, Japan Airport Service Co., according to a deal sealed on Tuesday.

The two will develop an airport ground handling staffing business to train and employ foreign workers at Japanese airports as the Japanese government has allowed foreign employment in the business since April 2019, said a Konoike statement.

“This will enable us to secure human resources for ground handling operations which are seeing a rapid increase in work amounts at airports in Japan,” Yoshikazu Tabo, Konoike's managing executive officer and executive general manager of the airport division, said in the statement released on Tuesday.

The Osaka-based firm has operations at six Japanese airports and aims to expand operations to other airports.

It plans to increase the number of foreign trainees by 60 during this fiscal year from the current 300, of whom 30 to 40 are working in ground handling operations, and expects to add 100 trainees annually from the following year, a Konoike spokesman told NNA on Tuesday. (NNA/Kyodo)