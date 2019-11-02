New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%

Trucks run on the second Thai-Myanmar friendship bridge across the Moei River as the new bridge officially opened on Oct. 31, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)

MYAWADDY, NNA - A new bridge connecting Thailand and Myanmar officially opened Thursday amid expectations that it will boost cross-border trade by as much as 30 percent.

NNA visually confirmed that trucks were running on the second Thai-Myanmar “friendship bridge” from both sides of the border. The 760-meter bridge connects Mae Sot in northwestern Thailand with Myawaddy in eastern Myanmar across the Moei River.

It is a key portion of a 21.4-kilometer highway connecting the two countries as part of the East-West Economic Corridor to promote development and integration of the two countries plus Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Although an opening ceremony was held in March, the new bridge's official opening had been delayed due to protracted bilateral customs arrangements. (NNA/Kyodo)