Japan lends Philippines 50 bil. yen for coronavirus response

02, Jul. 2020

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash
Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

MANILA, NNA – Japan has approved a 50-billion-yen ($465 million) low-interest loan to the Philippines as the Southeast Asian country looks for help in stopping its coronavirus spread.

Japan International Cooperation Agency Chief Representative in the Philippines Eigo Azukizawa and Philippine Finance Secretary Carlo Dominguez signed papers Wednesday in Manila to set up the payment, called a COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support Loan.

The loan marks stage one of Tokyo’s program to help developing countries reduce impacts of the disease and stimulate their economies, Japanese ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda said.

“We are proud to say that the Philippines is the very first recipient of this highly concessional loan specifically designed by the government of Japan to address the COVID-19 crisis,” Haneda said during a signing ceremony in Manila.

The Philippines will repay the loan, which is co-financed by the Asian Development Bank, at annual interest of 0.01 percent over 15 years with a four-year grace period.

Dominguez said the loan would help bridge a budget gap and forecast that the country’s deficit-to-GDP ratio could more than double this year.

Philippine officials are spending ever larger amounts to improve their healthcare system and provide aid to economic sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. But tax revenue has fallen because of the months-long lockdown it imposed to slow down spread of the virus. Two Philippine state agencies will allocate loan money this year and next.

“This loan will essentially cover part of the drop in our revenues,” he told a virtual press briefing after the signing ceremony.

Loan money will support the government in hiring of contact tracers and increasing the number of testing centers for COVID-19, Dominguez said.

More than 38,500 coronavirus cases have been reported in the Philippines and 1,270 people have died.

The Philippines qualifies for foreign official development assistance loans of $8.6 billion for COVID-19 response and budget support and the country’s finance department says it has already contracted $5 billion of the said amount.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash
Japan lends Philippines 50 bil. yen for coronavirus response

Philippines Politics

1 HOUR AGO

Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash
Hong Kong activists quit political group as China enacts security law

Hong Kong Politics

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

Tens of thousands of protesters waving US flags marched on Hong Kong's US. Consulate General. (Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash)
U.S. vows to take "strong actions" after China passes Hong Kong law

China Politics

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
China enacts national security law for Hong Kong, freedoms in crisis

Hong Kong Politics

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

File photo from September 2012 shows the Senkaku Islands. (Kyodo)
Japan city renames disputed isles area risking Taiwan, China backlash

Japan Politics

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
U.S., China agree to continue engagement amid strained ties

China Politics

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Causeway Bay, Hong Kong (Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash)
G-7 urges China to reconsider imposing security law on Hong Kong

Hong Kong Politics

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by www_slon_pics from Pixabay
South Korea rebukes North Korea for disparaging Moon's dialogue offer

South Korea Politics

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by pontamax from Pixabay
North Korea to deploy troops to two demilitarized areas near border

North Korea Politics

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2018, shows the opening ceremony for the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong, North Korea. (Kyodo)
North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office: S. Korea

South Korea Politics

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosts a military meeting of the ruling Workers' Party to discuss new policies aimed at boosting the country's nuclear deterrence. (KCNA/Kyodo)
North Korea army put on high alert for return to Demilitarized Zone

North Korea Politics

16 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Pop & Zebra on Unsplash
Japan opts not to join U.S., others in rapping China for Hong Kong law

Japan Politics

24 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

annie-spratt-ASe9SdZadyk-unsplash.jpg
Hong Kong legislature passes Chinese anthem bill amid protests

Hong Kong Politics

27 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks at a press conference in Beijing on June 3, 2020. (Kyodo)
National security law would not erode freedoms in Hong Kong: Lam

Hong Kong Politics

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Wan Chai, Hong Kong
54% of Hong Kong businesses see negative impact from Beijing’s national security law

Hong Kong Politics

29 DAYS AGO

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks at a press conference in Davao on the country's Mindanao Island on Oct. 6, 2019. (Kyodo)
Philippines suspends move to scrap visiting forces accord with U.S.

Philippines Politics

29 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Big_Heart from Pixabay
South Korea to resume WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs

South Korea Politics

30 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tens of thousands of protesters waving U.S. flags marched on Hong Kong's U.S. Consulate to call for help from the Trump administration in ending a three-month confrontation with the government, calling for the passing of the proposed "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act 2019" by the U.S. Congress on Sept. 8, 2019 (Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash)
China vows to take countermeasures against U.S. over Hong Kong

China Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Combined file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Kyodo)
Trump moves to scrap Hong Kong special treatment, cuts ties with WHO

China Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

china-2704112_1280.jpg
Sino-U.S. strains over Hong Kong may ignite tensions in East Asia

Features China Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by David Mark from Pixabay
Trump hints at U.S. action against China on Hong Kong law this week

China Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Lawyer Martin Lee Chu-ming, nicknamed the father of democracy in Hong Kong, gives an interview in the city on May 22, 2020. (Kyodo)
China does not have power to enact Hong Kong security law: lawyer

Exclusives Hong Kong Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash
China's declaring security law in Hong Kong draws global concern

Hong Kong Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Trump warns of China's move to impose security law on Hong Kong

China Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers an inauguration speech after taking the oath of office for her second term on May 20, 2020.) [Central News Agency/Kyodo]
Taiwan's leader Tsai calls for dialogue with China as 2nd term begins

Taiwan Politics

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China to hold delayed annual parliament meeting on May 22

China Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
South Korea's ruling party takes landslide general election victory

South Korea Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image