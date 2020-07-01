Dexcom picks Malaysia to produce diabetes care systems as demand soars

01, Jul. 2020

3.jpg

By Charlotte Chong

Malaysia, NNA - Dexcom Inc, which produces continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for diabetes management in the United States, has picked Malaysia as its first overseas destination to build its third manufacturing site.

Headquartered in California, Dexcom has emerged as a global leader of diabetes care technology which empowers people to take control of the disease with its innovative CGM systems.

The Malaysia plant will help facilitate its expansion in the Asia-Pacific region given how quickly its international business is growing, Dexcom told NNA in an email.

An international manufacturing site would provide "logistical benefits to serve these markets,” said Dexcom, adding that its products will be exported to markets around the world.

Dexcom's revenue in the first quarter of 2020 jumped 44 percent to $405.1 million versus the same quarter of last year. U.S. revenue growth was 39 percent while international revenue grew even higher at 61 percent.

During the quarter, the company also received regulatory approvals for CGM products made with G6 technology in Australia, Japan and South Korea.

Dexcom will build its Malaysian plant at Batu Kawan Industrial Park in Penang. The company said Malaysia is an excellent fit as it has an established reputation in the medical device sector.

Quentin Blackford, executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Dexcom, said in a media statement, "The growing awareness of Dexcom CGM and our belief in the significant growth opportunity for our technology are driving the need for expanded manufacturing. This new site is supplemental to our existing manufacturing facilities and will help Dexcom meet the needs of global demand for CGM for years to come.”

Despite the current coronavirus pandemic, Malaysia is still attractive to investors due to its diversified economy and comprehensive ecosystem, said Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Malaysia's Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry.

“We hope that Dexcom’s investment here will be a boost for leaders within the industry and its supply chain network to choose Malaysia as their investment destination,” said the minister.

The Dexcom plant is expected to create significant job additions over the next ten years in Malaysia, which has seen many job losses recently as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has set a globally agreed target to stop the rise in diabetes and obesity by 2025.

About 422 million people worldwide suffer from diabetes, with 1.6 million deaths each year.

Studies have found that about 30-40 percent of COVID-19 deaths in intensive care units from various countries are people with diabetes.

Since April, Dexcom has provided its G6 CGM system temporarily for remote patient monitoring in U.S. hospitals due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The availability of CGM systems is expected to help reduce physical interaction between caregivers and patients with COVID-19.

"In addition to providing real-time glucose values, Dexcom CGM systems also display the direction and rate of glucose change, empowering healthcare providers to take proactive measures to help keep patient glucose levels in a target range," said Dexcom.

to TOP Page

More from this section

3.jpg
Dexcom picks Malaysia to produce diabetes care systems as demand soars

Malaysia Health

21 MINUTES AGO

Image by pearson0612 from Pixabay
1st clinical test in Japan of coronavirus vaccine to start June 30

Japan Health

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A hospital in Beijing (Photo by H Shaw on Unsplash)
Over 100 virus infections in 6 days in Beijing after market cluster

China Health

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels
Singapore's OEL acquires 51% of Shanghai Longjian known for tumor, COVID-19 therapies

China Health

15 DAYS AGO

Tokyo (Photo by Toto Tvalavadze on Unsplash)
Tokyo issues warning as 34 coronavirus cases confirmed

Japan Health

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan approves safer, easier PCR virus test using saliva

Japan Health

29 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

elle-0pvrdRtAEU8-unsplash.jpg
India to start lifting lockdown in phases from Monday

India Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan
Fears of virus return to Japan as city declares it is in "2nd wave"

Japan Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

A cyclist rides past a worker wearing protective mask cordoning off the Merlion Park with tape on May 26, 2020 in Singapore. (Getty/Kyodo)
Singapore abandons PCR as criteria for releasing COVID-19 patients

Singapore Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

QualiMed Hospital in St. Rosa Laguna Province, south of metro Manila, where one of AC Health’s RT-PCR laboratories would be located. (Photo courtesy of AC Health)
Philippine conglomerate Ayala to open 5 coronavirus testing labs

Philippines Health

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels
Global hospital chain operator IHH Healthcare rolls out telemedicine amid Covid-19 pandemic

Asia Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels
Japanese sewing automation firm Matsuya R&D to produce face masks in Myanmar

Myanmar Health

2 MONTHS AGO

(Hairstylists and salon staff wear facial masks and shields at work in Bangkok on May 4, 2020)
Thais adjust daily life to new normal that prioritizes public health

Features Thailand Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(National Museum of Korea is re-opened to public with low coronavirus cases during the novel coronavirus pandemic in Seoul on May 6, 2020.)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
South Korea finds infection cluster in Seoul after relaxing curbs

South Korea Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

olice officers wearing protective mask conduct spot checks on April 21, 2020 in Singapore.)[Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore's coronavirus infections soar 3rd day, cases now top 10,000

Singapore Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

5.jpg
Taiko Pharmaceutical to open Shenzhen unit to respond to growing demand

China Health

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Singapore reports huge jump in infections, COVID-19 cases top 8,000

Singapore Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(A general view of Liberty Square, one of the largest touristic areas in Taipei, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic in Taipei, Taiwan on April 06, 2020.)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Taiwan sees spike in COVID-19 cases due to navy outbreak

Taiwan Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

KalGen Innolab Clinical Laboratory in Jakarta (Photo courtesy of Kalbe Farma)
Japan-led JV launches free coronavirus testing service in Indonesia

Indonesia Health

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo taken in the suburbs of Beijing on March 28, 2020, shows Great Wall of China, which has partially reopened to visitors after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.)
China logs largest single day infection tally in over 1 month

China Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China reports surge in coronavirus cases, mostly from abroad

China Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

drew-hays-tGYrlchfObE-unsplash.jpg
Takeda partners with Australian pharmaceutical giant to develop anti-COVID-19 drug

Australia Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Wuhan Park
Wuhan's lockdown lifted as China confident in curbing virus spread

China Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash
Marubeni launches maternal, child health handbook app in Indonesia

Indonesia Health

3 MONTHS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Coronavirus infections top 1 million worldwide as pandemic rages

Asia Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Michael Longmire on Unsplash
Drug maker Shionogi gets capital injection from China’s Ping An Insurance

China Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Asics Corp.'s investment arm has acquired an equity stake in India's Pulse Active Stations Network, which offer a health monitoring kiosk across the country. (Photo courtesy of Asics)
Asics invests in Indian startup running medical checkup kiosks

India Health

3 MONTHS AGO