Thailand's Eastern Power buys 2 Vietnam wind-power projects

24, Jun. 2020

Photo by Karsten Würth on Unsplash
Photo by Karsten Würth on Unsplash

BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand’s major energy generating company Eastern Power Group Public Co. is taking over two wind power projects in Vietnam in its push to grow revenues.

Amounting to 2.4 billion baht ($77.8 million), the investments for the complete acquisition will be done by its subsidiary EPVN W1 (HK) Co. in Hong Kong, according to a filing to the local stock exchange on Tuesday.

EPVN W1 (HK), which is wholly owned by the group's Eternity Power Public Co. (ETP), will acquire the Huong Lunh 3 and Huong Linh 4 wind power projects in stages till next year.

Eastern Power Group, which generates power from renewable sources such as solar in Thailand, will hold more than 3 million registered shares after full transactions are completed in October 2021, according to the statement.

The wind power investment in Vietnam will pave the way for potential investments that support businesses and growth of the group, Yut Chinsupakhul, chairman of Eastern Power Group, told Thai news outlet Krungthepthurakit.

The investment is expected to bring 450 million baht to group revenues annually, he said.

The two wind power projects were rolled out by Huong Linh Fresh Energy Development Joint Stock Co. and Huong Linh Reproduce Energy Development Joint Stock Co. Both firms are wholly owned by Vietnamese companies Mai Van Hue, Tai Hoan Cau Corporation Joint Stock Co. and Tran Thi Ha My.

Each wind power facility is expected to produce 30,000 kilowatts. The total electricity generation will be sold to the state-owned Vietnam Electricity (EVN) under a 20-year agreement.

Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the overall economy, the company managed to make a robust revenue increase of 37.5 percent or 427.44 million baht in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period last year

Selling electricity contributed 191.02 million baht to total revenues of 427.44 million baht in the first quarter of 2020, according to its financial statement.

Its publishing business generated 152.57 million baht while other revenue streams come from its businesses like printing, packaging and installation services.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Karsten Würth on Unsplash
Thailand's Eastern Power buys 2 Vietnam wind-power projects

Thailand Energy

36 MINUTES AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tatung Co.)
Taiwan’s Tatung allies with Sojitz, Shikoku Electric in solar power projects

Taiwan Energy

3 HOURS AGO

A mega solar power plant of Adani Green Energy (Photo courtesy of Adani Green Energy)
Adani Green Energy wins world's largest solar contract worth $6 bil.

India Energy

14 DAYS AGO

(Image courtesy of Maruti Suzuki)
India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki commissions 2nd solar energy plant

India Energy

18 DAYS AGO

A view of Starfish Hill Wind Farm in South Australia (Photo by Alex Eckermann on Unsplash)
Philippine conglomerate Ayala bids for $536 mil. takeover of Australian renewable energy firm

Australia Energy

20 DAYS AGO

Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash
Japan’s Sinanen to join South Korean 90,000-kw onshore wind power project

South Korea Energy

23 DAYS AGO

Photo_by_Chelsea_on_Unsplash.jpg
NTT-Netmagic's first solar plant to operate as India lockdown eases

India Energy

23 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Thailand’s Gulf Energy gets first LNG shipper license as private firm

Thailand Energy

1 MONTH AGO

palm-1464654_1280.jpg
Malaysia’s FGV to beef up renewable energy projects as way to recover from COVID-19

Malaysia Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash
Indian solar firm wins its largest order ever in Australia, part of international expansion

Australia Energy

1 MONTH AGO

3.jpg.jpg
Japanese-invested Indian firm wins tender to supply renewable energy 24-7

India Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Japan’s Renova enters Vietnam wind power market for growth

Vietnam Energy

1 MONTH AGO

kumamoto-2379030_1280.jpg
Thailand’s SPCG to invest $85 mil. in mega-solar power project in Japan's remote island

Japan Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

FPSO in operation (Photo courtesy of Yinson)
Sumitomo acquires 25% stake in Yinson's $5.4 bil. project in Brazil

Latin America Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

A rice mill of Angkor Kasekam Roongroeung Co. in Kandal Province near Phnom Penh (Photo courtesy of Aura Green Energy)
2 Japan firms to launch biomass, solar hybrid power generation in Cambodia

Cambodia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

An image of a service operation vessel to be operated by Japanese marine transport service firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. with a local partner for Greater Changhua Wind farms off the western coast of Taiwan. Ta San Shang Marine Co., a joint venture between the Japanese firm and Taiwan’s Ta Tong Marine Co., has clinched the $50 million leasing contract with Orsted Taiwan Ltd., 100 percent subsidiary of Denmark’s state-run utility firm Orsted A/S, on April 1, 2020. (Image courtesy of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.)
Mitsui O.S.K. to run vessel for workers at Taiwan offshore wind farm

Taiwan Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

International Green Energy has a yard with a roof, a concrete floor, screening machines and magnetic removers and other devices. (Photo courtesy of Tess Engineering)
Japan's Tess Engineering takes over Indonesian biomass fuel supplier

Indonesia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Bruno /Germany from Pixabay
India’s Adani Green Energy forming solar power JV with France’s Total

India Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay
Toshiba wins 20 bil. yen solar power plant order from Thai Solar Energy

Japan Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Raphaël Biscaldi on Unsplash
Mitsubishi, Chiyoda team up with 5 Singapore firms to utilize hydrogen energy

Singapore Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Alexander Droeger from Pixabay
Major Japanese concrete maker Asia Pile to invest in Vietnam’s wind power firm

Vietnam Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Pascal Müller on Unsplash
Thai green power producer BCPG to invest 45 bil. baht over 5 years for expansion in Asia

Thailand Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Grant Durr on Unsplash
JOGMEC, Idemitsu sign research contract with PetroVietnam

Vietnam Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash
Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu to invest in solar power project in Philippines

Philippines Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

image.jpg
Abe, Abu Dhabi crown prince agree to secure a stable oil supply to Japan

Japan Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash
JXTG Energy opens lubricant sales company in Philippines

Philippines Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Eibner Saliba on Unsplash
Kyushu Electric Power to join microgrid venture in Philippines

Philippines Energy

6 MONTHS AGO