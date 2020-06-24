Ricoh to start office equipment production hub in Dongguan, China

24, Jun. 2020

Ricoh Manufacturing (China) Ltd. (Photo courtesy of Ricoh)
Ricoh Manufacturing (China) Ltd. (Photo courtesy of Ricoh)

TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s Ricoh Co. will start mass production of office equipment at its newly-built factory in Guangdong Province, China, next month while closing two other local existing facilities as the company plans to consolidate production and improve productivity.

The new facility, Ricoh Manufacturing (China) Ltd., will serve as a centralized production base within Ricoh’s global supply chain ecosystem. It is also expected to have an annual production capacity of 280,000 units of office printing equipment, a Ricoh spokesman told NNA on Tuesday.

It will also help Ricoh strengthen production of its flagship multifunction devices along with Ricoh Manufacturing (Thailand) Ltd.

Meanwhile, the company ceased production at Ricoh Asia Industry (Shenzhen) Ltd. in May and plans to do the same at Ricoh Components & Products (Shenzhen) Ltd. by the end of 2020.

The new factory will be the most advanced within the Ricoh Group, which operates in about 200 countries and regions, in terms of environmental performance, and will be equipped with solar energy generators, displacement ventilation systems and air conditioning systems.

By the end of March 2021, the facility will have reduced CO2 consumption by at least 70 percent compared to the previous facilities in Shenzhen.

