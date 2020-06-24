Daihatsu Motor to sell foreign-made vehicles in Japan for 1st time

24, Jun. 2020

Photo by Jelleke Vanooteghem on Unsplash
JAKARTA, NNA - Daihatsu Motor Co. will launch foreign-made vehicles in Japan for the first time in September.

The wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp. plans to start selling on Sept. 4 the Gran Max Cargo vans and Gran Max Truck pickups, which are produced by PT. Astra Daihatsu Motor, its Indonesian arm, it said Monday.

Daihatsu, based in Osaka Prefecture, said it has seen solid demand for small commercial vehicles in such sectors as construction, services and agriculture.

The two Gran Max models have a loading capacity of around 800 kilograms, twice that of Daihatsu's Hijet vans, a company spokesman told NNA on Tuesday.

The small commercial vehicles are equipped with engines compliant with emission rules in Japan while most of their core parts and exteriors are the same as those already sold in Indonesia.

Daihatsu, Japan's top seller of minivehicles with an engine displacement of no larger than 660 cc, has set a monthly sales target of 100 units for the two types of small commercial vehicles combined. (NNA/Kyodo)

(Photo courtesy of Daihatsu Motor)
(Photo courtesy of Daihatsu Motor)

