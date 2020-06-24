Auto consumers expected to enjoy 50 percent cut in registration fee

The Ministry of Finance has officially asked the Government to cut 50 percent of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles.

24, Jun. 2020

Photo by carlos aranda on Unsplash
Photo by carlos aranda on Unsplash

HANOI, VNS/VNA - The Ministry of Finance has officially asked the Government to cut 50 percent of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles.

This is the key part of a governmental decree drafted by the finance ministry, which is expected to be applied from this month until the end of this year.

The draft decree was opened to ideas from ministries, sectors, localities, the business community, organisations and individuals before being sent to the Government for approval.

The ministry has received 47 contributions, including those from ministries of Foreign Affairs and Industry and Trade, to ensure compatibility between the decree with relevant international treaties, of which Vietnam is a member.

All participants agreed with the need for this decree for the development of the domestic automobile industry as well as its contents.

The ministry’s preliminary assessment shows that the cut of 50 percent of the registration fee for locally-manufactured and assembled vehicles will affect local budget revenue in the last six months of this year, with an estimated amount of 3.7 trillion VND (159 million USD).

According to current regulations, the buyers of cars with nine seats or less have to pay registration fee of 10 percent of the car value in cities and provinces, except for Hanoi, which applies a rate of 12 percent.

Meanwhile, buyers of pick-up trucks with transport volume of less than 1,500 kilos and five seats or fewer, and vans with capacity of 1,500 kilos or less, will pay an amount equal to 60 percent of the nine-seat car’s registration fee.

The average revenue generated by the registration fees on locally-manufactured and assembled vehicles is about 16 trillion VND per year.

Vietnam has initially controlled the COVID-19 pandemic, but the disease continues to affect countries around the world, showing no signs of slowing down. Many industries are heavily affected, including domestic automobile assembly and manufacturing.

During the social distancing period, most of the large car manufacturers and assemblers, such as Thaco, Thanh Công, VinFast, Toyota, Ford and Honda, had to suspend production and assembly activities, causing disruptions to supply chains and demand.

Insiders said that domestic automakers have restarted production and resumed supply chains, but due to the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic many difficulties lie ahead, especially for domestic automobile manufacturing and assembly enterprises who are dealing with high volumes of inventory.

It’s predicted that the automobile market will not only be impacted this year but also for a few years to come.

The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) says its members units consumed nearly 19,100 various cars in May, up 62 percent compared with the previous month. Of the sales, there were more than 13,000 passenger cars, 5,800 commercial vehicles, and 260 special purpose vehicles.

VAMA members sold 83,200 cars of all types this year, down 34 percent year-on-year.

The above figure does not include sales from other brands, which are not VAMA members, including TC MOTOR, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Subaru, Volkswagen and Volvo.

TC MOTOR (representative of Hyundai Thanh Cong brand), saw the highest volume in May sales with 4,800 units, bringing the total sales in the first five months of this year to 22,400 vehicles of all kinds.

Experts said that Vietnam’s automobile market rebounded sharply in May because the country removed social distancing regulations in April, helping stimulate demand. In addition, many auto businesses have launched discount and promotional programmes for customers, so the May sales figures improved. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

Toyota Taw Win outlet will open in Yangon on July 1. (Photo courtesy of Nezas)
Nezas Holdings to open Toyota dealership in Yangon on July 1

Myanmar Auto

21 HOURS AGO

Image by Admiral_Lebioda from Pixabay
Toyota's output against initial plan to recover to 10% drop in July

Japan Auto

23 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Scott Warburton from Pixabay
Honda resumes passenger car production in India on eased lockdown

India Auto

6 DAYS AGO

image-1592197459625.jpg
Tata AutoComp, U.S. Tellus Power Green to set up EV charging stations in India

India Auto

9 DAYS AGO

New cars being produced at Hyundai Motor India Ltd.’s plant at Sriperumbudur in the southern Indian city of Chennai. The carmaker rolled out 200 cars on the first day of production restart on May 8, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor India)
India auto sales recover poorly in May

India Auto

12 DAYS AGO

(Image courtesy of Honda Motor)
Honda forms connected car R&D venture with China's Neusoft Reach

China Auto

13 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Changan Automobile)
China’s Changan Automobile seen delaying India entry due to COVID-19: report

India Auto

14 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Bosch Malaysia)
Bosch to set up its 1st chip testing lab in Southeast Asia

Malaysia Auto

16 DAYS AGO

Hydrogen Station in China (Photo Courtesy of Toyota)
Toyota teams up with 5 China partners to set up fuel cell system R&D JV

China Auto

16 DAYS AGO

traffic-4491722_1280.jpg
Some Indonesian car plants resume work as export demand returns

Indonesia Auto

19 DAYS AGO

Beijing, China (Photo by zibik on Unsplash)
New car sales of Toyota surge in China in May amid easing virus fears

China Auto

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1590993948212.jpg
Volkswagen to pour $2.3 bil. into Chinese carmaker, eco-vehicle battery maker

China Auto

23 DAYS AGO

nissan-885309_1280.jpg
Nissan falls behind rivals in industry's critical transition period

Features Japan Auto

26 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tata Motors’ Nexon EV model on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. (NNA)
India’s auto market set for 2nd straight year of decline, ratings agency says

India Auto

26 DAYS AGO

image-1590564334863.jpg
Isuzu Motors expects Thai light trucks demand to fall 35% in 2020

Thailand Auto

28 DAYS AGO

bmw-m4-3169357_1280.jpg
Seeing rebound, Sime Darby eyes M&A opportunities in China’s motor industry

Malaysia Auto

30 DAYS AGO

Photo by Noah Grezlak on Unsplash
Nissan aims to cut over 20,000 jobs worldwide as part of restructuring

Japan Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jan Kaluza on Unsplash
Taiwanese wheel maker Hota Industrial to build $265 mil. new factory amid demand for EVs: report

Taiwan Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Jan Kaluza on Unsplash
Thailand's Energy Absolute to acquire 40% of Nex Point to grow electric vehicle business

Thailand Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Sourav Mishra from Pexels
Japanese carmakers in Philippines resume production after 2-month halt over Covid-19

Philippines Auto

1 MONTH AGO

emile-guillemot-qyDwEi7mxqE-unsplash.jpg
Indonesian new vehicle sales vanish by over 90% in April on virus outbreak

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co.'s Kicks, a compact SUV, in Thailand on May 15, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co.)
Nissan launches Kicks hybrid-tech powered SUV in Thailand

Thailand Auto

1 MONTH AGO

All test drive cars are sanitised before and after each test drive session.(Photo courtesy of Honda Malaysia)
Honda Malaysia resumes full operations with preventive measures in place

Malaysia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Image by S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay
Maruti Suzuki enhances repair service via JJ Impex acquisition

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Sleepi Alleyne from Pexels
Maruti Suzuki India to supply 2nd OEM model to Toyota under global partnership

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Noah Grezlak on Unsplash
Nissan Motor mulls downsizing global output by around 20%: Kyodo

Japan Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Dieny Portinanni on Unsplash
Toyota, Honda reopening dealerships, servicing outlets in India as lockdown eases

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO