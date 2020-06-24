Singapore dissolves parliament to prepare for election

Singaporean President Halimah Yacob dissolved the parliament on June 23 on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to pave the way for a general election.

The Parliament House of Singapore (Photo by Steven Lasry on Unsplash)
Singaporean President Halimah Yacob dissolved the parliament on June 23 on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to pave the way for a general election.

The President agreed that the nomination day will be on June 30 while a writ of election was also issued, setting the date of the election on July 10.

In a televised address on June 23, PM Lee said he has decided to call the general election now as the COVID-19 situation is relatively stable.

He also affirmed that measures will be carried out to ensure safety for voters.

The current term of the Singaporean parliament is scheduled to end in April 2021.

An estimated 2.65 million eligible voters will elect 93 parliamentarians, up four from the current tenure, in the election.

After the Nomination Day, there will be at least nine days of campaigning before the Cooling-off Day and the Polling Day. - VNA

