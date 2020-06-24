Japan department store sales drop 66% in May, pace of fall moderates

24, Jun. 2020

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Korie Cull on Unsplash)
Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Korie Cull on Unsplash)

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan's department sales in May dropped 65.6 percent from a year earlier as the novel coronavirus pandemic continued to take a toll, but the pace of decline moderated following the previous month's record plunge, an industry body said Tuesday.

The latest data from the Japan Chain Stores Association reflected the government's lifting of a nationwide state of emergency in stages during May and compared with April's record drop of 72.8 percent.

While the outcome in May represented the second biggest percentage fall since comparable data became available in 1965, the association said recent sales suggest the recovery trend is continuing, with sales in the first 17 days of June at 41 large outlets down 27 percent from the same period a year earlier.

May sales at 203 outlets run by 73 operators totaled 151.54 billion yen ($1.4 billion) on a same-store basis, marking the eighth straight month of decline, the body said.

Duty-free sales dropped 97.5 percent on a same-store basis to about 770 million yen with Japan's cross-border travel restrictions for over 100 countries still in place.

By product, sales of clothing fell 74.1 percent and those of miscellaneous products such as cosmetics and jewelry shrank 74.5 percent, respectively.

Sales of food items sagged 45.2 percent, showing a comparatively milder decline than most other items as many stores kept their grocery floors open.

Meanwhile, sales at supermarkets, which were exempted from the government's business closure advisory, rose 1.3 percent in May from a year earlier, with consumers stocking up on food and eating more meals at home, according to data released the same day by the Japan Chain Stores Association.

Sales at 10,798 supermarket stores run by 56 companies totaled 1.08 trillion yen following a 4.5 percent fall in the previous month, the association said. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Ginza, Tokyo (Photo by Korie Cull on Unsplash)
Japan department store sales drop 66% in May, pace of fall moderates

Japan Retail

1 HOUR AGO

Logo kyodo image

Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok opens near Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 19, 2020. (NNA)
Siam Piwat Simon opens first Siam Premium Outlets center near airport

Thailand Retail

12 HOURS AGO

Uniqlo Co.'s new flagship store in Tokyo's Ginza shopping area, named Uniqlo Tokyo, is shown to the media on June 18, 2020, a day before its opening. (Kyodo)
Uniqlo's fast-drying face masks debut in Japan, long queue formed

Japan Retail

5 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Oleg Magni from Pexels
Mr Max to launch cross-border e-commerce in Shanghai

China Retail

12 DAYS AGO

Photo by Duy Nguyen on Unsplash
Seven-Eleven to sell life insurance as contactless needs grow

Japan Retail

16 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A directly run card game store in Indonesia (Photo courtesy of Wedge Holdings)
Japan publisher Wedge to open franchise card game shops in Indonesia

Indonesia Retail

19 DAYS AGO

Photo by Sonder Quest on Unsplash
Supermarket chain Carrefour’s Taiwan branch to buy local rival, Wellcome

Taiwan Retail

21 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Central Retail Corp)
FamilyMart pulling out of Thai JV to localize business

Thailand Retail

26 DAYS AGO

Bugis Junction, Singapore (pictured) is one of 18 participating CapitaLand malls which accepts eCapitaVoucher, the digital version of CapitaVoucher. (Photo Courtesy of CapitaLand)
CapitaLand to launch 2 online platforms to drive sales as Singapore cautiously reopens

Singapore Retail

30 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Bossini International)
Viva China gets huge bargain in takeover bid for Bossini apparel

Hong Kong Retail

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Duy Nguyen on Unsplash
Seven-Eleven convenience store chain to make Cambodia debut in 2021

Cambodia Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Esprit Holdings)
Casual clothing chain Esprit to close Asian outlets on dismal sales hit by pandemic

Asia Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Shopkeepers wait for customers at a bookstore in New Delhi on April 25, 2020 after authorities eased restrictions amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI)
India eases lockdown restrictions, more shops allowed to operate

India Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by K Hsu on Unsplash
Lawson convenience store chain to open its 1st shop in China’s Hebei in July

China Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Ho Chi Minh City (Photo by Polina Rytova on Unsplash)
Takashimaya Vietnam store profits for first time since opening

Vietnam Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Grab’s home delivery smartphone app (Photo courtesy of Central Group of Co.)
Thai FamilyMart, Tops to team up with GrabTaxi in home delivery services amid virus outbreak

Thailand Retail

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Edward He on Unsplash
Loft lifestyle store chain to make China debut in July

China Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Darshan Gajara on Unsplash
Japan's Impact reopens 27 convenience stores amid lockdown in India

India Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Thailand e-commerce to hit $49 billion as coronavirus fears fuel online shopping

Features Thailand Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by PhotoMIX Ltd. from Pexels
Lotte Shopping to close e-commerce sites in Vietnam, Indonesia as Chinese rivals gain

South Korea Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Megane Ichiba outlet opens at Uni-President Department Store Taipei in the central business district of the city on March 20, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Meganetop Co.)
Japan’s largest eyeglass retailer Meganetop opens 1st overseas shop in Taiwan

Taiwan Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo taken March 15, 2020 shows Isetan Bangkok, a department store run by Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., standing in the heart of Bangkok. The store will close in August 2020 after its 28-year operation in the Thai capital. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japanese dept. store Isetan Bangkok to end 28 yrs of business in Aug.

Thailand Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

An Aeon check-out cashier (L) wears a face mask at Aeon Mid Valley shopping mall on March 12, 2020. (NNA)
Japan retailer Aeon launching massive disinfection initiative ahead of Ramadan in Malaysia

Malaysia Retail

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Simone Hutsch on Unsplash
CP Group to take over Tesco's business in Thailand, Malaysia for $10 billion

Thailand Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

Japanese casual fashion chain Uniqlo’s first store in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on March 5, 2020, before its opening on March 6. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo opens 1st Hanoi outlet, more to come

Vietnam Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

An Aeon Mall in Ho Chi Minh City (File photo by NNA)
Japanese retailer Aeon pledges to open 20 malls in Vietnam by 2025, investing over $2 bil.

Vietnam Retail

4 MONTHS AGO

pexels-photo-1797405.jpg
Ikea Philippines postpones giant-store opening to 2021

Philippines Retail

4 MONTHS AGO