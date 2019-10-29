Toyota to produce electric vehicles in Indonesia

JAKARTA, VNA - PT Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (TMMIN) is ready to start battery electric vehicle (BEV) production at its factory located in Karawang, West Java, though its type had yet to be made public, Indonesia’s Antara News Agency reported.

“It is a global trend. If we do not join it, we will not be able to export,” Warih Andang Tjahjono, the TMMIN president director, was quoted by Antara as saying on the sidelines of the ongoing Tokyo Motor Show held in Odaiba, Japan.

According to Warih, a change in the production line is required, based on several component changes, particularly for the powertrain. Some 60 percent must be changed, especially since its battery, powertrain also changes.

TMMIN Director of Administration, Corporation, and External Relations Bob Azam noted that his company will train its workers for the production of electric vehicles.

TMMIN will support the government's target for the share of electric vehicle output to reach 20 percent of Indonesia's total car production by 2025.

Toyota Indonesia is attempting to produce hybrid vehicles in Indonesia. Hybrid vehicle is perceived as being better aligned toward the production of electric vehicles since its engine uses both battery and gasoline.

In August this year, President Joko Widodo signed a presidential regulation (Perpres) on the acceleration of electric vehicles. - VNA