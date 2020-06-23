Tokyo Disney parks to reopen July 1 after 4-month closure due to virus

TOKYO, Kyodo - Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will restart their operations on July 1 after closing for four months over the coronavirus pandemic, operator Oriental Land Co. said Tuesday.

The theme parks have been closed since late February. The move comes after Japan lifted business and travel restrictions across prefectural borders on June 19 in order to curb the spread of the virus.

The operator will start selling tickets, which are only valid for a designated date, on its website from 3 p.m. Thursday. The fixed-date tickets will allow visitors to enter the park in three different time slots to limit entry amid social distancing.

The operating hours will be shorter than usual from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For adults, a full-day ticket, which allows visitors to enter the park after 8 a.m., will be available for 8,200 yen ($77), while that from 11 a.m. will be sold at 7,300 yen. In the slot for those entering from 2 p.m., the tickets are priced at 6,300 yen.

All visitors are required to undergo body temperature checks and wear a face mask to enter the park.

The operator said it will run its facilities and restaurants for a smaller number of visitors than usual while most of its entertainment shows and parades, including the nighttime Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights, will remain canceled.

Oriental Land initially planned to open a new part of the theme park featuring the movie "Beauty and the Beast" in April, but said it will decide when to reopen after monitoring the situation. (Kyodo)