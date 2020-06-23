Travel from Japan to Vietnam to partially resume this week: Motegi

Photo by Marcus Ng on Unsplash

TOKYO, Kyodo - Travel from Japan to Vietnam will partially resume this week, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday, marking the first step in easing travel restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Several chartered flights carrying about 440 businesspeople are scheduled from Thursday through Saturday, with Vietnam agreeing to accept travelers on condition they agree to enhanced preventive measures, Motegi said at a press conference.

Motegi said last Friday that Japan and Vietnam had agreed to ease travel restrictions "partially and gradually" and that it "won't take long" before travel between the two countries resumes.

Japan currently has an entry ban in place for more than 100 countries and regions, with foreign travelers that have been to any of the areas within 14 days of their arrival being turned away. (Kyodo)