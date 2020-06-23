Thai digital wallet startup raises $80 mil. from Toyota financier, other Japanese investors

23, Jun. 2020

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash
Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

BANGKOK, NNA – Bangkok-based fintech startup Synqa Pte. Ltd. has raised $80 million in venture capital, largely from Toyota Motor Corp.’s financial arm, to help it expand digital wallet services.

Toyota Financial Services Corp. and three other Japanese financial institutions jointly announced Monday the investment in Synqa. The others are Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., SMBC Venture Capital Co. and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., an affiliate of MS & AD Insurance Group. Investors did not disclose how much each one had offered.

They had participated in Series C venture capital funding for Synqa, the Thai startup said in a statement.

Toyota Financial Services intends to use Synqa’s payment services and blockchain technology to expand its Toyota Wallet smartphone payment app, the investors said in a joint statement.

The automotive giant hopes to promote Toyota Wallet globally, a Toyota Financial spokesman told NNA in a telephone interview Monday.

SMBC and SMBC Venture Capital said in their statement they aim to help grow the cashless economy in Asia by combining Synqa’s technology with financial services. Aioi Nissay Dowa said in the statement it will use Toyota Wallet to develop new services and make premium and benefit payments easier.

Synqa, founded in 2015 by CEO Jun Hasegawa, operates now mainly in Southeast Asia. The startup was incorporated in Singapore and it’s headquartered in the Thai capital.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash
Thai digital wallet startup raises $80 mil. from Toyota financier, other Japanese investors

Thailand Financials

26 MINUTES AGO

Photo by Serena Wong on Unsplash
Japan’s Daiwa PI Partners invests $8 mil. in Vietnamese cinema complex operator Beta Media

Vietnam Financials

6 DAYS AGO

Photo by Khush . on Unsplash
Japanese venture capital Beenext forms $110 mil. fund to invest in Indian startups

India Financials

6 DAYS AGO

image-1591864434656.jpg
Toyota, Aioi Bangkok launch driving habit-based car insurance in Thailand

Thailand Financials

12 DAYS AGO

Image by Mohamad Trilaksono from Pixabay
Japan’s SBI, Indonesia’s Kejora Capital to launch $30 mil. VC fund in Indonesia

Indonesia Financials

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by Christine Roy on Unsplash
Japanese marketing firm starts crowdfunding service to help pandemic-hit companies in SE Asia

Southeast Asia Financials

20 DAYS AGO

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Banks, cashless payment providers to tie up for possible "digital yen"

Japan Financials

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Credit Commerce from Pixabay
Japan's Shinsei Bank to buy New Zealand nonbank for $490 mil.

New Zealand Financials

20 DAYS AGO

Photo by MF Evelyn on Unsplash
Rent warrant agency J-Lease partners with China’s Lakala to serve Chinese in Japan

Japan Financials

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ray Reyes on Unsplash
BOJ to provide 30 tril. yen to aid virus-hit small firms

Japan Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
S. Korea’s Kookmin Card to buy Thailand’s Fintech firm for SE. Asia expansion

Thailand Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Yangon, Myanmar
Singapore GIC, Norwegian fund invest $92 mil. in Myanmar’s Yoma Bank

Myanmar Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of AND Global)
Marubeni forms strategic tie-up with Singapore fintech startup AND Global

Singapore Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Binny Manohar on Unsplash
Mizuho Bank clinches 1st project finance deal in Cambodia with ING for power transmission

Cambodia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

austin-distel-DfjJMVhwH_8-unsplash.jpg
Rakuten online brokerage sees demand spike in Malaysia on stay-home order

Malaysia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

(NNA)
Japan financial firm SBI gets commercial bank license in Cambodia

Cambodia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

vehicles-parked-inside-elevated-parking-lot-63294.jpg
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease, ALD to set up auto leasing JV in Malaysia

Malaysia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash
Mizuho Bank signs green loan deal with major Thai chemical firm

Thailand Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
BOJ vows to step up asset purchases to curb virus' economic impact

Japan Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash
Digital banking a strategy for financial inclusion in Philippines

Philippines Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Nikkei logs biggest point fall in 30 yrs amid worsening virus fears

Japan Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Arun Raj on Unsplash
Hong Kong’s Bank of East Asia mulls over $1 billion insurance asset sale: report

Hong Kong Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Local investors in Myanmar scan share prices on an electric signboard at the Yangon Stock Exchange in Yangon on Feb. 10, 2020. (NNA)
Investor interest grows as Yangon Stock Exchange opens to foreigners

Features Myanmar Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Taskin Ashiq on Unsplash
Tokio Marine Insurance picks Singapore cybersecurity startup Horangi as its 1st Asia-Pacific partner

Singapore Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Vijay Manoharan, CEO of CIMB Bank Philippines Inc., talks to the media about his expansion plans for 2020 at a media round-table in Manila on March 3, 2020. (NNA)
Malaysia’s CIMB digital bank targets 4 million customers and SMEs in Philippines this year

Philippines Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
Japanese lender Orico to buy 51% stake in Indonesian car loan firm

Indonesia Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

200225_001.jpg
Eyeing more liquidity, Japan's MUFG Bank offers free bank transfers to customers in Philippines

Philippines Financials

4 MONTHS AGO