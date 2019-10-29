Fujita Kanko to open Japan-themed serviced apartment near Jakarta

JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese hotel chain operator Fujita Kanko Inc. will open its first overseas serviced apartment complex in Indonesia to cater to Japanese business travelers and expatriates by offering the comforts of home.

The seven-story building Isoras Cikarang with 214 rooms will open on Nov. 1 in the industrial area of Lippo Cikarang in West Java province, some 35 kilometers east from the capital Jakarta, according to a company statement released in April for advance booking.

The apartment building will offer three types of unit targeting business travelers, single expats and expats with families. Units ranging from 32 square meters to 64 square meters feature Japanese home appliances and have a kitchen and an entryway for taking off shoes.

The complex will feature an open-air public bath and a community space with table tennis and karaoke facilities as well. Japanese-speaking staff will be available 24 hours a day.

Rooms will be available single-night stays or longer. Monthly rates start from 29 million rupiah ($2,000), according to the firm.

“The height of furniture such as sofas and beds found in overseas serviced-apartments is generally taller than in Japan. By providing furniture of a lower height, Isoras has realized the comfort associated with a Japanese room,” Masayuki Shinohara, president of PT. Fujita Kanko Indonesia, Fujita's local arm, told NNA last week.

The firm aims at sealing long-term contracts for 80 percent of the rooms by the end of the year. (NNA/Kyodo)