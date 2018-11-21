Nippon Fruehauf partners with Philippines’ Centro to make fridge-freezer truck bodies

MANILA, NNA - Japanese auto body maker Nippon Fruehauf Co. has teamed with a Philippines firm in a joint venture to locally produce fridge-freezer truck bodies, capitalizing on potential cold chain logistics demand in the country.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Philippines’ Centro Manufacturing Corp. to set up the local unit, which is scheduled to begin production in the second quarter of 2019, Hiroaki Koshiba, manager of the Overseas Business Department at Nippon Fruehauf, told NNA.

The Tokyo-based firm, owned by Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. and Isuzu Motors Ltd., will invest 500 million pesos ($9.5 million) over five years, Koshiba said. He declined to comment further.