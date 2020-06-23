Master plan for Cambodia’s largest airport revealed

Photo by Bence Balla-Schottner on Unsplash

PHNOM PENH, VNA - The State Secretariat of the Civil Aviation (SSCA) Mao Havannal has presented its master plan for the new Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, which is set to be the largest airport in Cambodia.

The new airport will be located 51 kilometres southeast of downtown Siem Reap and 40 kilometres from Angkor Archaeological Park, covering an area of around 700 hectares at a total cost of 880 million USD.

The plans were handed over to Lu Wei, Chairman of the Board of the Siem Reap Angkor International Airport (AIAI).

Havannal said that construction on the new Siem Reap International Airport started on March 15, 2020 and will be scheduled to complete by March 14, 2023.

“In regards to the construction process, the company has cooperated closely with the technical team of the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation, focusing on technical equipment and airport design,” he said.

SSCA’s spokesperson, Sin Chansereyvutha, told Khmer Times that the master plan must first be recognised the aviation authority. Then, the Council of Ministers will check and finalise its approval.

He said that until now, the development of the new Siem Reap International Airport is approximately 25 percent complete, including land preparation, basement for the passenger terminal and foundation of the runway./.