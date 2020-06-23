Singapore keeps goal of expanding rail network by early 2030

Photo by Jack Lin on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, VNA - Singapore’s plan to expand its rail network by more than 50 percent will be delayed as a result of the impact of COVID-19, but it still aims to hit this target by early 2030, said Singaporean Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on June 22.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore said that at present the country has a total of 230km of railway. The country wants to expand its rail network to about 360km by 2030, which would connect eight in 10 households to a train station within 10 minutes.

Rail lines that are scheduled to be completed in the next decade include the remaining phases of the Thomson-East Coast Line, Jurong Region Line and the first part of the Cross Island Line.

Khaw said that measures to combat COVID-19 have resulted in a drop in usage of public transport, but demand will return with time. Public transport ridership is now at about 40 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels, after movement restrictions were eased on June 19.

The entire MRT network in the country consistently exceeds a mean kilometre between failures (MKBF) of one million train-km, he noted.

MKBF, a benchmark measurement of rail reliability, refers to the mean distance between a train fault of more than five minutes.

Between April last year and March this year, the MRT network of Singapore achieved 1.4 million train-km between failures. - VNA