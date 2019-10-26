S. Korea agrees to build renewable energy power generation facilities for Philippine defense ministry

SEOUL, AJU - South Korean companies will participate in a project to help ease power shortages by building renewable energy power generation facilities with a total capacity of 100MW at idle sites in the complex of the Philippines' defense ministry.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said it signed an agreement in Seoul on Friday to implement cooperation between South Korea and the Philippines on the supply of renewable energy in a ceremony attended by Philippine Undersecretary of National Defense Cardozo Luna.

The Philippines' Ministry of National Defense will build solar and other renewable power generation facilities to supply eco-friendly electricity to military-related facilities and nearby areas. The agreement follows a memorandum of understanding on renewable energy cooperation signed in June last year when Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte visited Seoul.