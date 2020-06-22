Japan’s Maruka to open factory automation system unit in Indonesia

Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash

JAKARTA, NNA - Maruka Corp., a Japanese industrial and construction machinery trader, will set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Indonesia to design, produce, market and repair various robot systems, production lines and washing equipment as demand for factory automated systems in the Southeast Asian country grows.

The move comes as Maruka in January announced its mid-term business plan to boost its oversea sales to 30 billion yen ($280 million) by November 2022, up from projected sales of 23 billion yen for the year to November 2020.

P.T. Unique Solutions Indonesia will be set up in November this year with 20 billion rupiah ($1.4 million) in capital.

Maruka sells machine tools and machinery to a wide range of industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, agricultural equipment, railroads and food, and has 23 local offices in Asia and the United States, according to the company website.

It already has a presence in Indonesia. P.T. Maruka Indonesia, established in 2002, conducts direct sales in Jakarta, handling industrial machinery and machine tools. It mainly caters to Japanese companies in the local market.