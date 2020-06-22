Japan’s Maruka to open factory automation system unit in Indonesia

22, Jun. 2020

Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash
Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash

JAKARTA, NNA - Maruka Corp., a Japanese industrial and construction machinery trader, will set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Indonesia to design, produce, market and repair various robot systems, production lines and washing equipment as demand for factory automated systems in the Southeast Asian country grows.

The move comes as Maruka in January announced its mid-term business plan to boost its oversea sales to 30 billion yen ($280 million) by November 2022, up from projected sales of 23 billion yen for the year to November 2020.

P.T. Unique Solutions Indonesia will be set up in November this year with 20 billion rupiah ($1.4 million) in capital.

Maruka sells machine tools and machinery to a wide range of industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, agricultural equipment, railroads and food, and has 23 local offices in Asia and the United States, according to the company website.

It already has a presence in Indonesia. P.T. Maruka Indonesia, established in 2002, conducts direct sales in Jakarta, handling industrial machinery and machine tools. It mainly caters to Japanese companies in the local market.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash
Japan’s Maruka to open factory automation system unit in Indonesia

Indonesia Machinery

20 MINUTES AGO

carlos-aranda-QMjCzOGeglA-unsplash.jpg
Thai machinery maker Somboon Advance Tech sets up JV with China’s Siasun Robotics

Thailand Machinery

6 DAYS AGO

Non-standard screw compressor made by Wuxi Compressor (Photo courtesy of Kobe Steel)
Kobe Steel takes control of China compressor arm to meet growing demand for oil, gas plants

China Machinery

17 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Terasaki)
Japan’s Terasaki Electric resumes Malaysian plant, expects limited business impact

Malaysia Machinery

2 MONTHS AGO

Escorts' tractor (Photo courtesy of Kubota Corp.)
Farm machinery maker Kubota to form capital tie-up with Indian partner Escorts to go global

India Machinery

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Fred Kleber on Unsplash
Mitsubishi Electric to supply 64 elevators to India’s regional public medical center

India Machinery

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Levi Midnight on Unsplash
Japan’s Okuma to boost machine tool output by nearly 70% in Taiwan for export demand

Taiwan Machinery

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Magnus Engø on Unsplash
Japanese robotics firm Fuji launches Indian arm to beef up sales

India Machinery

5 MONTHS AGO