Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the SME Support Japan organisation introduced J-GoodTech, a Japanese online business matching platform, to Vietnamese enterprises on June 19.

22, Jun. 2020

Photo by Ann H from Pexels
HANOI, VNS/VNA - The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the SME Support Japan organisation introduced J-GoodTech, a Japanese online business matching platform, to Vietnamese enterprises on June 19.

J-GoodTech is an online platform connecting business between Japanese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with partners.

The platform currently has 17,000 Japanese SMEs as members and more than 7,000 businesses from other Asian countries.

J-GoodTech members are businesses operating in many fields and categories, such as electronics, machinery, metals, food, distribution, logistics and B2B services.

Vietnamese enterprises participating in the platform can connect, share information on their businesses, products, cooperation needs, as well as learn similar information from other members.

From that, Vietnamese firms can associate businesses, consume products, and co-operate in production.

Nguyen Van Hai, head of the foreign affairs department under the VCCI, said that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries had applied import and export restriction policies and implemented strict medical quarantine measures.

This has made business matching and partner and customer searching with the outside markets of both Vietnamese and Japanese businesses in the traditional form difficult, said Hai.

In that context, taking advantage of digital technology to connect businesses via online trade was a very useful solution, he added.

SME Support Japan will also hold a free online business matching event to support business cooperation between Vietnamese and Japanese businesses from July 13-17 through the online platform Microsoft Teams.

Vietnamese businesses only need to register fully-authenticated information, and use mobile phones or personal computers and laptops to participate in the matching. - VNA

