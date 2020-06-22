Thailand signs U-Tapao airport city deal

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on June 19 presided over a contract signing between the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and BBS Joint Venture to develop U-Tapao International Airport and the Eastern Airport City Project.

22, Jun. 2020

Photo by Will Drzycimski on Unsplash
Photo by Will Drzycimski on Unsplash

HANOI, VNA – Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on June 19 presided over a contract signing between the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and BBS Joint Venture to develop U-Tapao International Airport and the Eastern Airport City Project.

Prayut said the 290-billion-baht (over 9 billion USD) project is among Thailand’s major infrastructure development projects aiming to boost socio-economic growth in the country’s eastern region.

This project will upgrade the country to be the regional aviation hub, he said.

EEC Office secretary-general Kanit Sangsubhan said this project would generate 305.55 billion baht for the government, another 62 billion baht in tax and create 15,600 jobs a year in the first five years.

All assets would revert to the state after the expiration of the 50-year contract, he added.

The U-Tapao International Airport City Project & Eastern Airport City Project also incorporates a high-speed train route linking the three major airports – Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao.

The BBS consortium comprises Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction, Bangkok Airways and BTS Group Holdings. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

sunway.jpg
Sunway teams up with Engie to build district cooling systems in Malaysia

Malaysia Infrastructure

11 DAYS AGO

Davao City (Photo by Lester Casio on Unsplash)
Japan to lend $1.461 bil. for two Philippine road projects

Philippines Infrastructure

12 DAYS AGO

Nepal (Photo by Sebastian Pena Lambarri on Unsplash)
Malaysia’s KPower wins hydro power plant contract in Nepal

Nepal Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Day View of Trust Green City (Image courtesy of Raffles Infrastructure)
Singapore’s Raffles Infrastructure wins bid for $800 mil. green, smart city project in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

DSCN6453.JPG
Taiwan New Kinpo to build industrial park in Thailand for supply chain diversification: report

Thailand Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
S. Korea’s Daewoo E&C wins 1st work at LNG plant in Indonesia

Indonesia Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

bangladesh-476308_1280.jpg
IHI, Mitsui Sumitomo Construction win India-linking railway bridge project in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Mandalay (Photo by Philippe Bourhis on Unsplash)
Toyota Tsusho wins hydropower plant repair work in Myanmar to support electricity supply

Myanmar Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

National Road No.5 in Poipet (NNA)
Japan's $266 million loan for Cambodia’s road improvements to boost regional connectivity

Cambodia Infrastructure

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Japan’s Toa Corp., Samsung C&T win $289 million reclamation project in Singapore

Singapore Infrastructure

3 MONTHS AGO

image-1585104028122.jpg
Toyota, NTT sign capital tie-up over "smart city" project

Japan Infrastructure

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

water-2363820_1280.jpg
Japanese water intake equipment maker Nagaoka establishes Vietnam manufacturing unit

Vietnam Infrastructure

3 MONTHS AGO

engineer-2558705_1280.jpg
Japanese engineering firm Mirait to buy 85 percent of Singapore’s YL Integrated

Singapore Infrastructure

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Dan Smedley on Unsplash
Japan's IHI to rebuild 2 bridges in Myanmar for economic corridor

Myanmar Infrastructure

4 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
India's railway project with Japan faces $4.5 bil. budget shortfall

India Infrastructure

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

scoop-4431347_960_720.jpg
Japan’s Furukawa Electric to join Indonesia’s submarine cable project

Indonesia Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) exchanging diplomatic notes with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in Makati City on Jan. 9, 2020.
Japan provides extra loan to strengthen 2 Manila bridges against earthquakes

Philippines Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sujith Devanagari on Unsplash
Japanese civil engineer Nippon Koei to embark on India’s infrastructure projects

India Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitshu Motegi (R) in a bilateral meeting with Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez during his visit to Manila on Jan. 9, 2020.
Philippines eager for swift creation of Japan's masterplan for Subic development

Philippines Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

image-1576478414599.JPG
Kobelco Eco-Solutions to deliver clean water in Cambodia

Cambodia Infrastructure

6 MONTHS AGO

Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms

Philippines Infrastructure

MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its f...

7 MONTHS AGO

Struggling engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai subsidiary

Thailand Infrastructure

BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will liquidate its Thai subsidiar...

7 MONTHS AGO

The installation work of Sekisui Chemical Co.'s Cross-Wave underground rainwater storage in a park in Bekasi Regency, West Java Province shown in a photo taken on Nov. 1, 2019.
Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia

Indonesia Infrastructure

8 MONTHS AGO

Groundbreaking ceremony for Gyaing Kawkareik Bridge in Kawkareik, Kayin State in eastern Myanmar, is held on Oct. 31, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo), 20191105_0008_2.jpg
Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar

Myanmar Infrastructure

8 MONTHS AGO

Trucks run on the second Thai-Myanmar friendship bridge across the Moei River as the new bridge officially opened on Oct. 31, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%

Myanmar Infrastructure

8 MONTHS AGO

(In front row) Voravuth Mala (L), deputy governor of the Property Management Group and acting governor of the State Railway of Thailand, Kanit Sangsubhan (C), secretary general of Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand, Suphachai Chearavanont (R), CEO of Charoen Pokphand Group, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (2nd from L in a back row) and other representatives attend a signing ceremony for a mega high-speed railway project. They are pictured at the government house in Bangkok on Oct. 24, 2019.
Thai business consortium signs deal to build railway linking 3 greater Bangkok airports

Thailand Infrastructure

8 MONTHS AGO

An undated photo shows a street in the ancient town of Luang Prabang in Laos. Nippon Koei Co. will cooperate in the town’s smart city project with details slated to be set by 2020. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Koei)
Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town

Laos Infrastructure

8 MONTHS AGO