Japanese drone service provider enters Malaysia, seeks industrial clients

(Photo courtesy of Terra Drone)

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Tokyo-based startup Terra Drone Corp. has set up a drone services subsidiary in Malaysia, its second Southeast Asian market, as part of a global expansion.

The Japanese company established its subsidiary Terra Drone Technology Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. earlier this year in Kuala Lumpur with 3 million yen ($28,000) in capital to seek clients that need its services for data collection, inspection and industrial work.

Terra Drone anticipates demand among oil, gas, utilities, construction and agriculture clients, the company’s Southeast Asia head Tsuyoshi Habuchi told NNA. Engineers from a subsidiary established last year in Indonesia will help staff the Malaysia office at first, Habuchi said.

The company stands out by using specialized surveying methods and drone data processing techniques powered by machine learning.

The company already has 16 branches in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and Latin America. Going forward, it plans to tap into Singapore and Thailand where oil and gas industries are active. It also makes drones for mapping, light detection and military use.

Its Malaysian subsidiary will initially offer drones manufactured in Japan or Europe and plans to open a repair and assembly line as business grows. Drone services have gained ground in Malaysia along with growth of the locally-based services provider Aerodyne Group, Habuchi said.