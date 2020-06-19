Freedom of travel restored across Japan as virus fears ease

19, Jun. 2020

bullet-train-1540467_1280.jpg

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan lifted its final advisories on inter-prefecture travel on Friday, as the government said it believes the spread of novel coronavirus has been kept in check.

Long-distance passengers started returning to railway stations and airports while a number of entertainment venues across the country reopened.

Although the government lifted the nationwide state of emergency in late May, people had been advised to avoid all nonessential travel to and from Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, and Hokkaido in northern Japan.

With travel advisories already lifted elsewhere, Friday's opening up of these prefectures paves the way for a recovery in tourism as the government seeks to revitalize the struggling sector once the coronavirus epidemic subsides.

At JR Tokyo Station, many passengers lined up on shinkansen bullet train platforms that had been deserted in recent weeks.

"I appreciate that the travel advisories have been lifted," said Takahiro Okamoto, a 33-year-old resident of Chiba, east of Tokyo, as he prepared to head with his family to Osaka where his wife is due to give birth.

"As (my wife) has been requested by her hospital to stay home for two weeks before admission, we still need to be careful," he said.

Station workers using alcohol-based disinfectant could be seen wiping down sections of automated gates where passengers insert tickets or place smart cards.

"I hope passengers will be able to use (the station) with peace of mind as we carry out frequent disinfection," said Yasuhiro Sato, a Central Japan Railway Co. employee.

Tokyo has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases among the country's 47 prefectures, and close economic links with its neighboring districts, while Hokkaido was recently hit by a fresh wave of infections.

For all departing domestic and international flights, All Nippon Airways Co. has started splitting passengers into six groups and inviting those seated at the rear of the aircraft to board first. At Tokyo's Haneda airport, ANA ground staff wearing face shields requested passengers to keep their distance from each other.

"I think airline companies have responded appropriately," Teruo Anase, a 71-year-old from Hokkaido, said before boarding a flight to Sapporo.

Under the state of emergency, declared ahead of the Golden Week holidays between late April and early May, the government had asked people to refrain from crossing all prefectural borders.

It has tried to strike a balance between expanding economic activity and adopting stronger precautionary measures, while health experts have warned Japan could see a second wave of infections if people let their guard down.

The number of people now allowed at events such as concerts has been raised to 1,000, from 100 for indoor venues and from 200 for outdoor sites.

However, indoor venues are allowed to fill only half their capacity, while those outdoors have been asked to ensure sufficient distancing.

In Osaka, entertainment powerhouse Yoshimoto Kogyo Co. resumed its comedy shows in front of live audiences at the Namba Grand Kagetsu theater in the western Japan city for the first time in three and a half months.

"At last, I have returned to this stage. We will do our best and take great care as it would be meaningless if people became infected after the reopening," Katsura Bunshi VI, a master of rakugo Japanese traditional comedy storytelling, told a news conference.

Professional sports have been allowed to resume -- without spectators -- with this year's Nippon Professional Baseball season starting Friday, while business closure requests for establishments such as nightclubs have also been lifted.

Some baseball fans were seen taking photos outside the Tokyo Dome, the home stadium of the Yomiuri Giants. "I am here to see what the stadium is like on the opening day," Yumi Shimizu, a company employee, said.

"I feel sad that games will be held without spectators. I hope we will be able to watch them as soon as possible," said the 30-year-old from Tokyo's Sumida Ward. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

bullet-train-1540467_1280.jpg
Freedom of travel restored across Japan as virus fears ease

Japan Tourism

37 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

Gion, Kyoto
Record low 1,700 foreign visitors in Japan in May amid pandemic

Japan Tourism

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

Hanada Airport, Tokyo
Japan to begin easing travel restrictions with flights to Vietnam

Asia Tourism

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan to let in 250 foreigners per day under eased travel curbs

Japan Tourism

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Oskar Vertetics on Unsplash
Japan slowly opens tourist spots amid concerns over coronavirus flare-ups

Japan Tourism

17 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash
Hotels, university offer free stays for foreigners stranded in Japan

Japan Tourism

24 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Photo taken March 19, 2020, shows fewer people than usual in Osaka's Dotonbori entertainment district. The number of foreign visitors to Japan fell 58.3 percent in February from a year before to an estimated 1.09 million, dented by travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.)
Foreign visitors down 99% in April due to virus-linked entry bans

Japan Tourism

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by LA khai-way on Unsplash
Pandemic battered Thai hotels turn to food to cope with $2.5 bil. loss

Thailand Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Hotel Nikko Bangkok, as shown in a photo taken on April 13, 2020, is still hosting a small number of guests amid the coronavirus outbreak in Thailand (NNA)
Pandemic forces Hotel JAL City Bangkok to postpone May opening

Thailand Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

(An official in protective gear at Narita airport near Tokyo checks passengers arriving from South Korea on March 9, 2020.
Japan to extend visa suspensions until end of May as virus spreads

Japan Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Asakusa, Tokyo (Photo by Jezael Melgoza on Unsplash)
Foreign visitors to Japan sink 93% in March, biggest on-year drop

Japan Tourism

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by LA khai-way on Unsplash
Thailand's Centara Hotels plans to expand in Southeast Asia, Middle East

Thailand Tourism

4 MONTHS AGO

The front desk with Japanese-speaking staff in Wishton Hotel Yangon, operated by Yamaman Co.’s local arm, is shown following an opening ceremony for the company's first overseas hotel held in Yangon on Jan. 23, 2020. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan realtor Yamaman to open 1st overseas hotel in Yangon in Feb.

Myanmar Tourism

5 MONTHS AGO

cropped_image_l.jpg
Foreign tourists spend record 4.8 tril. yen in Japan in 2019

Japan Tourism

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
Sumitomo to build hotels with over 1,700 rooms at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Japan Tourism

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Yasuhiro Tsuboi (2nd from R), executive officer of JTB Corp., and Sun Bo (3rd from R), chief marketing officer of Trip.com Group, attend a signing ceremony in Tokyo on Dec. 3, 2019, for winter sports programs in Japan. (NNA/Kyodo)
JTB, Chinese online travel agency to market winter sport tours

China Tourism

7 MONTHS AGO

Hotel Nikko Kaohsiung (Image courtesy of Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co.)
Hotel Okura to open Hotel Nikko Kaohsiung in Taiwan in 2023

Taiwan Tourism

7 MONTHS AGO

Hotel Metropolitan Premier Taipei (Image courtesy of East Japan Raiway Co.)
JR East picks Taiwan for 1st overseas luxury hotel, sets 2021 opening date

Taiwan Tourism

7 MONTHS AGO

Fujita Kanko to open Japan-themed serviced apartment near Jakarta

Indonesia Tourism

JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese hotel chain operator Fujita Kanko Inc. will open its first overseas se...

8 MONTHS AGO

Osaka’s Minami entertainment district
No. of South Korean visitors to Japan plunges nearly 60% in Sept.

Japan Tourism

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Diners eat at Taipei's Ningxia Night Market on Sept. 22, 2019. For many foreign tourists, night markets are a must-go place during their visit to Taiwan. , 20191008_0010_2.jpg|A street scene on Hong Kong Island, September 29, 2019.
Regional disputes disrupt, reshape East Asian tourism flows

Features Asia Tourism

8 MONTHS AGO

Thai conglomerate to open Centara hotel in Osaka in 2023

Thailand Tourism

BANGKOK, NNA - Thai conglomerate Central Group will open a new member hotel of its arm Centara Hotel...

9 MONTHS AGO

Myanmar students learn Japanese at the school run by Super Hotel Clean Inc. in the country’s commercial capital Yangon on Sept. 3, 2019. The subsidiary of Japanese hotel chain Super Hotel Co. will train locals for future employment in Japan, after its deregulation in April easing foreign employments to offset labor shortage. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan's Super Hotel opens school to train Myanmarese to work in Japan

Myanmar Tourism

10 MONTHS AGO

Singapore’s hotel occupancy rates reach highest levels over decade

Singapore Tourism

SINGAPORE, VNA, – Singapore’s hotel occupancy rates have climbed to the highest levels in over a dec...

10 MONTHS AGO

Toshihiro Ogita (2nd from L), president of Japanese hotel chain Hotel Okura Co., Masahiro Fujii (4th from L), director and executive operating officer of Fujita Corp., and Vikrom Kromadit (C), CEO of Amata Corp., a local developer, pose at the groundbreaking ceremony of Hotel Nikko Amata City Chonburi on Aug. 29, 2019 in the eastern Thai province of Chonburi. It is the Hotel Okura group’s first hotel inside an industrial zone. (NNA/Kyodo)
Hotel Nikko to open in industrial zone in Thailand

Thailand Tourism

10 MONTHS AGO

Philippines earns 4.67 billion USD from tourism in H1

Philippines Tourism

HANOI, VNA – The tourism industry of the Philippines grossed some 245 billion pesos (roughly 4.67 bi...

10 MONTHS AGO

Caesar Indra, chief executive for transport at Traveloka (left), and Kenji Uno, general manager of the Inbound Tourism Division of JR West’s Marketing Department in Jakarta on Thursday.
JR West partners with Traveloka to sell Japan Rail Pass to Indonesians

Indonesia Tourism

11 MONTHS AGO