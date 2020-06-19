Singapore, China boost implementation of Smart City Initiative

SINGAPORE, VNA - Singapore and China’s Shenzhen city on June 17 inked eight memoranda of understanding (MOU) in support of their Smart City Initiative (SCI) that was agreed upon last year.

With the aim of connecting business ecosystems and strengthening links between Singapore and China's tech capital, SCI will allow both sides’ businesses and people to tap into the opportunities available in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and Southeast Asia.

As part of the initiative, a new Asian small-and medium-sized enterprise (SME) hub will be put into operation by July 2020, which is expected to connect about 4 million Chinese businesses with 50 Singaporean SMEs selling protective equipment and office supplies. - VNA