Japan to ease travel curbs on Australia, N.Z., Thailand, Vietnam: Abe

19, Jun. 2020

photo-1519316053083-ac1f19db4fa5.jpg

TOKYO, Kyodo - Japan will advance talks to ease its entry ban on Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam, as it seeks to gradually step back from travel restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday.

Businesspeople from these countries will be allowed into Japan on condition they test negative for the virus and save their GPS data on a smartphone app to aid in contact tracing.

The move would be the first step in Japan's resumption of international travel. Speaking at a meeting of the government task force on the coronavirus response, Abe said the four countries were chosen because they have the coronavirus under control, and that travel restrictions on other parts of the world will be eased later as the situation improves.

This does not mean all foreign travelers arriving from Australia, New Zealand, Thailand or Vietnam will be allowed in, only citizens of these countries who are travelling between Japan and their home country.

Businesspeople such as executives, technical staff and those participating in the Technical Intern Training Program will be eligible. Students will have to wait longer before they can enter Japan, followed by tourists.

All arrivals from these countries, including Japanese nationals, will have to submit an itinerary detailing where they plan to visit during the first 14 days of their stay, Abe said. They also cannot use public transportation during this period.

Japan currently has an entry ban in place for 111 countries and regions including the United States, much of Asia including China and South Korea, and the whole of Europe. Barring special circumstances, foreign travelers who have been to these areas within 14 days of arriving in Japan are being turned away.

"We will continue with border measures to prevent imported cases of the novel coronavirus," he said. "At the same time, we need to resume international travel, partially and gradually, in order to put the economy on a recovery track."

In a phone call on Thursday, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai agreed to discuss the resumption of essential travel between their countries, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign travelers from Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam will have to take a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test before and after arriving in Japan and test negative both times.

The four countries are expected to place similar requirements on Japanese businesspeople when mutual travel resumes, likely this summer, though the details are still under negotiation.

Abe instructed the health ministry and other relevant government organizations to set up testing centers to administer PCR tests to people who are departing the country.

In addition to this "business track," a government official told a press briefing that Japan is also considering a "residence track" that allows more people into the country as long as they agree to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period, among other requirements.

The plan is being designed with expatriates working for foreign companies in Japan in mind, the official said. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

photo-1519316053083-ac1f19db4fa5.jpg
Japan to ease travel curbs on Australia, N.Z., Thailand, Vietnam: Abe

Japan Transport

1 HOUR AGO

Logo kyodo image

The domestic departure lobby of Chubu Centrair International Airport in Tokoname, central Japan, is deserted during the Golden Week holiday season on April 29, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Kyodo)
Chubu airport to resume int'l flights from Tuesday after 2-month halt

Japan Transport

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash
China to conditionally allow foreign air carriers to increase flights

China Transport

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Daniel Lim on Unsplash
U.S. to block Chinese passenger airline flights

United States Transport

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Photo Courtesy of Zipair)
Japan budget carrier ZIPAIR launches Narita-Bangkok cargo flights

Japan Transport

15 DAYS AGO

Sankyu's new warehouse in Amata City Industrial Estate in Chonburi Province, Thailand (Photo courtesy of Sankyu)
Japan's Sankyu opens logistics base in Thai economic corridor

Thailand Transport

17 DAYS AGO

Manila (Photo by Eldon Vince Isidro on Unsplash)
After years of helping build commuter railways in the Philippines, Sumitomo makes its first investment

Philippines Transport

21 DAYS AGO

Special seating arrangement made at the Kolkata Airport in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal to help maintain social distancing norms during ongoing CovidD-19 lockdown on Monday, May 18, 2020. (PTI)
India allows domestic airlines to fly again from May 25 during Covid-19 lockdown

India Transport

29 DAYS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Thai gov't OKs restructuring Thai Airways through bankruptcy court

Thailand Transport

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

J&T Express staffers are checking parcels( Photo courtesy of Global Jet Express)
Surge in courier services as Indonesians observe fasting and quarantine

Features Indonesia Transport

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo courtesy of Ninja Van)
Singapore e-commerce delivery firm Ninja Van raises $279 mil. to venture into B2B field

Singapore Transport

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo courtesy of Air Charter Service)
Boom in chartered flights for face masks, protective items amid pandemic

Asia Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Indonesia's ASSA boost logistics, delivery to capitalize on e-commerce boom

Indonesia Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Toll Holdings)
Japan Post picks Nomura to advise on Australia’s Toll Holdings: report

Australia Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Airline workers load cargo onto a SpiceJet aircraft at Bengaluru airport in the southern Indian state of Karnataka on April 2, 2020. The airline announced last week pay cuts for middle to top-level employees in March. (PTI)
India aviation could lose over $3 billion in April-June quarter

India Transport

2 MONTHS AGO

Yusen Bangbor Logistics Center in Bangna, Bangkok in March 2019 (Photo courtesy of Yusen Logistics)
Yusen Logistics to take over Ajinomoto food transport arm in Thailand

Thailand Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Watts Roofing Supplies on Unsplash
Nippon Express opens huge warehouse in Malaysia to serve regional halal logistics

Malaysia Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Peter Jan Rijpkema on Unsplash
Nippon Express starts relief supply delivery to virus-hit Wuhan

China Transport

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by mentatdgt from Pexels
Japan’s Hankyu Hanshin Express launches apparel logistics operation near Yangon

Myanmar Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

The logistics center in Hai Phong City that Hankyu Hanshin Express will operate (Photo courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Express)
Japanese logistic firm Hankyu Hanshin Express to launch second logistics center in Vietnam

Vietnam Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

kenny-luo-OaAp8FhwMt8-unsplash.jpg
Taiwanese private equity firm invests $30 mil. in Grab ride-hailing service

Southeast Asia Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

image-1582272790514.jpg
Coronavirus to deal $27 bil. blow to airlines in Asia-Pacific

Asia Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
JAL expands service cutback in Asia due to coronavirus outbreak

Asia Transport

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

The second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge (File photo taken by NNA on Oct. 30, 2019.)
Japan’s Fujitrans opens office in Myawaddy, Myanmar to beef up cross-border logistics

Myanmar Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by whirligigtop from Pixabay
Konoike to buy stake in apparel inspection firm in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

photo-1493946740644-2d8a1f1a6aff.jpg
Yusen Logistics acquires aerospace quality management systems certification in Singapore

Singapore Transport

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Roman Logov on Unsplash
Japan's Central Nippon Expressway to join service area operation in Taiwan

Taiwan Transport

5 MONTHS AGO