Biomass power firm eRex taps hydropower business in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, NNA - Biomass power producer eRex Co. is expanding its Japanese business overseas by initiating a hydropower operation in Cambodia, a country experiencing chronic electricity shortages amid steady economic growth.

The Tokyo-based firm said in a statement on Wednesday it will participate in a project to build and run an 80,000-kilowatt hydropower plant in the western Cambodian province of Pursat.

The statement said eRex will inject $23.5 million to acquire a 34 percent stake in the project, with Asia Energy Power Co. of Cambodia and ISDN Energy Pte. Ltd. of Singapore holding a 33 percent stake each.

The hydropower plant will begin operations in February 2023, eRex said. (NNA/Kyodo)