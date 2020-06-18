STX Heavy joins race to develop new solid oxide fuel cell system

(Photo courtesy of STX Heavy Industries)

SEOUL, AJU - STX Heavy Industries, a ship engine component manufacturer in South Korea, partnered with a state-run research body to develop technology related to a next-generation solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) system, which is an electrochemical conversion device to produce electricity directly from oxidizing fuel.

SOFC has a wide variety of applications as it ensures high combined heat and power efficiency, long-term stability, fuel flexibility, low emissions and relatively low cost. There are many types of fuel cells, but experts have considered SOFCs to hold the greatest potential of any fuel cell technology.

STX Heavy Industries said that it signed a business agreement with the Korea Institute of Ceramic Engineering and Technology on the development of new SOFC technology, starting with a hot fuel re-circulating blower for SOFC systems. The institute will transfer related technology for localization and commercialization.

South Korea is investing heavily to utilize hydrogen fuel cells as a new power source. The Korean Agency for Technology and Standards, a government agency that leads national standards and technical evaluation, has prepared new certification standards to evaluate the safety and performance of SOFC.

In September 2019, SK Engineering & Construction, a unit of South Korea's SK Group, signed a joint venture agreement with Bloom Energy, an American public company, to develop and produce SOFC. Doosan Corp. has partnered with Ceres Power of Britain to develop a SOFC power system for commercial buildings.