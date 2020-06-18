Naver Labs creates high-definition 3D model map of Seoul for autonomous vehicles

18, Jun. 2020

(Image courtesy of Naver Labs)
(Image courtesy of Naver Labs)

SEOUL, AJU - To help autonomous vehicles navigate through the webbed streets in Seoul, Naver Labs, the artificial intelligence wing of South Korea's largest web portal operator, has created a 3D model map for the creation of high-definition digital information on roads, buildings and on-road facilities.

Seoul, a 700-year-old city that has some 9.7 million people living over an area of 605 square kilometers (233 square miles) has some roads drawn in straight lines, especially in southern districts. Many other areas have narrow streets and alleys and maintain the shape of their ancient forms that squirm through residential areas and market places, making it hard for human and robot drivers to navigate.

Naver Labs said in a statement that the company has used artificial intelligence (AI) and some 25,000 high-definition aerial photographs to create a 3D model map of the capital city with some 600,000 buildings.

"The map is accurate and allows us to create large quantities of high-definition maps for autonomous vehicles or delivery robots," Naver Labs CEO Seok Sang-ok was quoted as saying. He said that the company plans to utilize the 3D model map of Seoul.

High-definition digital maps are regarded as a lighthouse that will guide autonomous vehicles around urban areas and help unmanned vehicles communicate through networks to optimize traffic lights or detect pedestrians on the sidewalk after sunset.

South Korea is accelerating a drive to become a leading player in autonomous driving and connected car technologies. Already there are autonomous shuttles being demonstrated in urban areas. A full high-definition map would ensure the safe operation of unmanned vehicles.

to TOP Page

More from this section

new-data-services-Ar-iTL4QKl4-unsplash.jpg
Indian IT giant HCL Technologies launches operations in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Tech

10 HOURS AGO

algae-bloom-4402812_1280.jpg
Chitose Bio, JXTG to boost algae biomass output in Malaysia

Malaysia Tech

2 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
Property platform Propzy raises $25 mil. from Softbank, Gaw Capital for Vietnam expansion

Vietnam Tech

6 DAYS AGO

action-adult-affection-eldery-339620.jpg
IoT, AI assist nursing care in Japan amid labor shortage, pandemic

Japan Tech

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jair Lázaro on Unsplash
Japanese IT firm Scala invests in Myanmar remote healthcare provider

Myanmar Tech

13 DAYS AGO

network-2496193_1280.jpg
Delta Electronics to acquire Canadian software firm, grow industrial automation business

Taiwan Tech

17 DAYS AGO

(Image courtesy of Sojitz)
Japan’s Sojitz invests in remote healthcare system startup in Singapore

Singapore Tech

20 DAYS AGO

mri-2813908_1280.jpg
NTT Data, Indian startup DeepTek launch AI-assisted COVID-19 diagnosis service

India Tech

22 DAYS AGO

black-and-white-blank-challenge-connect-262488.jpg
Japan AI tech venture Neural Pocket opens its 1st overseas office in Singapore

Singapore Tech

29 DAYS AGO

Photo by Isabel Retamales on Unsplash
Alibaba, Myanmar conglomerate Yoma team up on mobile payments to serve unbanked

Myanmar Tech

1 MONTH AGO

6.jpg
Yamaha Motor's VC arm leads $7.1 mil. funding for Australian agri-tech firm The Yield

Australia Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Holger Link on Unsplash
Singapore’s Hummingbird Bioscience raises $25 mil. in venture capital for clinical trials, led by S. Korean SK

Singapore Tech

1 MONTH AGO

(Stick-shaped avatar robots shown to the media by ANA Holdings Inc. in Tokyo on Dec. 4, 2019)
Sony, ANA to jointly develop remotely controlled avatar robots

Japan Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

industry-2496192_1280.jpg
IBM, Samsung to test 5G-assisted smart factory operation with Singapore partners

Singapore Tech

1 MONTH AGO

3.jpg
U.S. DSS to buy Singapore’s biohealth security tech firm for $50 mil.

Singapore Tech

1 MONTH AGO

couple-buying-a-pineapple-4199582.jpg
JCB, Malaysian partner explore ways to offer contactless mobile payment services

Malaysia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Sydney (Photo by Daniel Frese from Pexels)
NEC to help Australian state with technology for urban aviation, healthcare and transport

Australia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ivan Cujic from Pexels
Singapore GIC, U.S. Equinix to build $1 bil. hyperscale data centers in Japan

Japan Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Japanese-led online learning startup Manabie expands service in Vietnam

Vietnam Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Alex Haney on Unsplash
Facebook buys stake in Jio Platforms for $5.7 bil. to grow e-commerce on WhatsApp

India Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

A screenshot of Traxia Solace, the tablet-based system that allows expatriates under lockdown to reach out for emergency help. (Image courtesy of Digitalinstincts Teknologi)
Indonesian IT startup invested by Sojitz launches tablet-based remote assistance service

Indonesia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Hitesh Choudhary on Unsplash
Japanese fintech Goldex enters joint venture to promote blockchain in India

India Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1586755328100.jpg
Hitachi takes over Malaysian data analysis software firm FusioTech

Malaysia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Japanese software vendor Terilogy enters Vietnam via JV with Hanoi Telecom subsidiary

Vietnam Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Stephen Dawson on Unsplash
Kanematsu Electronics partners Vietnam's HPT as IT demand goes up

Vietnam Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Japan's Mobile Create takes over Singapore, India GPS intelligence firms

Singapore Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

industry-2496189_1280.jpg
Japanese system integration developer HPC Systems to set up its 1st overseas subsidiary in Vietnam

Vietnam Tech

3 MONTHS AGO