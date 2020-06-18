Honda resumes passenger car production in India on eased lockdown

18, Jun. 2020

Image by Scott Warburton from Pixabay
Image by Scott Warburton from Pixabay

NEW DELHI, NNA – Honda Motor Co. has restarted passenger car production in India following the easing of lockdowns to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in parts of the South Asian country.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) resumed operations at two factories in two states after nearly two-month hiatus on Monday, a marketing and sales official of HCIL, who declined to be named, told NNA on Wednesday.

The local unit of the major Japanese carmaker has decided to reopen the two factories in Greater Noida near Delhi and Tapukara in the western state of Rajasthan, which suspended operations on March 23, as it deemed it can “ensure employees’ safety and secure parts procurement,” the official said.

The plant in Tapukara first began manufacturing engines on June 8. At the two facilities, it is assembling a new model to be launched in July and other cars, the official added.

Currently, more than 90 percent of Honda’s dealership outlets are open, according to the official.

HCIL started pre-launch booking on Tuesday for the 10th generation model of the Civic sedan, the diesel variant compliant with the Bharat Stage 6 emission standard, equivalent to Euro 6. It will go on sale in July.

The carmaker also unveiled Wednesday the fifth generation model of the City sedan, Honda’s first connected car in India, for sale from July, it said in separate statements.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by Scott Warburton from Pixabay
Honda resumes passenger car production in India on eased lockdown

India Auto

1 HOUR AGO

image-1592197459625.jpg
Tata AutoComp, U.S. Tellus Power Green to set up EV charging stations in India

India Auto

3 DAYS AGO

New cars being produced at Hyundai Motor India Ltd.’s plant at Sriperumbudur in the southern Indian city of Chennai. The carmaker rolled out 200 cars on the first day of production restart on May 8, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor India)
India auto sales recover poorly in May

India Auto

6 DAYS AGO

(Image courtesy of Honda Motor)
Honda forms connected car R&D venture with China's Neusoft Reach

China Auto

7 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Changan Automobile)
China’s Changan Automobile seen delaying India entry due to COVID-19: report

India Auto

8 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Bosch Malaysia)
Bosch to set up its 1st chip testing lab in Southeast Asia

Malaysia Auto

10 DAYS AGO

Hydrogen Station in China (Photo Courtesy of Toyota)
Toyota teams up with 5 China partners to set up fuel cell system R&D JV

China Auto

10 DAYS AGO

traffic-4491722_1280.jpg
Some Indonesian car plants resume work as export demand returns

Indonesia Auto

13 DAYS AGO

Beijing, China (Photo by zibik on Unsplash)
New car sales of Toyota surge in China in May amid easing virus fears

China Auto

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1590993948212.jpg
Volkswagen to pour $2.3 bil. into Chinese carmaker, eco-vehicle battery maker

China Auto

17 DAYS AGO

nissan-885309_1280.jpg
Nissan falls behind rivals in industry's critical transition period

Features Japan Auto

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tata Motors’ Nexon EV model on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. (NNA)
India’s auto market set for 2nd straight year of decline, ratings agency says

India Auto

20 DAYS AGO

image-1590564334863.jpg
Isuzu Motors expects Thai light trucks demand to fall 35% in 2020

Thailand Auto

22 DAYS AGO

bmw-m4-3169357_1280.jpg
Seeing rebound, Sime Darby eyes M&A opportunities in China’s motor industry

Malaysia Auto

24 DAYS AGO

Photo by Noah Grezlak on Unsplash
Nissan aims to cut over 20,000 jobs worldwide as part of restructuring

Japan Auto

24 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jan Kaluza on Unsplash
Taiwanese wheel maker Hota Industrial to build $265 mil. new factory amid demand for EVs: report

Taiwan Auto

29 DAYS AGO

Photo by Jan Kaluza on Unsplash
Thailand's Energy Absolute to acquire 40% of Nex Point to grow electric vehicle business

Thailand Auto

30 DAYS AGO

Photo by Sourav Mishra from Pexels
Japanese carmakers in Philippines resume production after 2-month halt over Covid-19

Philippines Auto

1 MONTH AGO

emile-guillemot-qyDwEi7mxqE-unsplash.jpg
Indonesian new vehicle sales vanish by over 90% in April on virus outbreak

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co.'s Kicks, a compact SUV, in Thailand on May 15, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co.)
Nissan launches Kicks hybrid-tech powered SUV in Thailand

Thailand Auto

1 MONTH AGO

All test drive cars are sanitised before and after each test drive session.(Photo courtesy of Honda Malaysia)
Honda Malaysia resumes full operations with preventive measures in place

Malaysia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Image by S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay
Maruti Suzuki enhances repair service via JJ Impex acquisition

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Sleepi Alleyne from Pexels
Maruti Suzuki India to supply 2nd OEM model to Toyota under global partnership

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Noah Grezlak on Unsplash
Nissan Motor mulls downsizing global output by around 20%: Kyodo

Japan Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Dieny Portinanni on Unsplash
Toyota, Honda reopening dealerships, servicing outlets in India as lockdown eases

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Obi Onyeador on Unsplash
Covid-19 pandemic may slash Thai car output to 1 mil. units this year

Thailand Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash
China’s April car sales rebound for 1st time in 22 months, buoyed by stimulus steps

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO