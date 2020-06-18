Honda resumes passenger car production in India on eased lockdown

Image by Scott Warburton from Pixabay

NEW DELHI, NNA – Honda Motor Co. has restarted passenger car production in India following the easing of lockdowns to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in parts of the South Asian country.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) resumed operations at two factories in two states after nearly two-month hiatus on Monday, a marketing and sales official of HCIL, who declined to be named, told NNA on Wednesday.

The local unit of the major Japanese carmaker has decided to reopen the two factories in Greater Noida near Delhi and Tapukara in the western state of Rajasthan, which suspended operations on March 23, as it deemed it can “ensure employees’ safety and secure parts procurement,” the official said.

The plant in Tapukara first began manufacturing engines on June 8. At the two facilities, it is assembling a new model to be launched in July and other cars, the official added.

Currently, more than 90 percent of Honda’s dealership outlets are open, according to the official.

HCIL started pre-launch booking on Tuesday for the 10th generation model of the Civic sedan, the diesel variant compliant with the Bharat Stage 6 emission standard, equivalent to Euro 6. It will go on sale in July.

The carmaker also unveiled Wednesday the fifth generation model of the City sedan, Honda’s first connected car in India, for sale from July, it said in separate statements.