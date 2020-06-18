Indian investment body urges incentives for $700 mil. Samsung display factory: report

18, Jun. 2020

Photo by Cyriac Jannel on Unsplash
Photo by Cyriac Jannel on Unsplash

NEW DELHI, NNA - India’s investment promotion body has recommended that Samsung Electronics Co. get tax breaks and other incentives from India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh where the South Korean company plans to invest 53.67 billion rupees ($704 million) in a smartphone display manufacturing plant, news agency Reuters reported Tuesday.

In a letter seen by Reuters, Invest India said the plant would create 1,300 jobs and that Samsung could benefit from incentives over 20 years. The letter suggested reimbursing Samsung for its spending on information technology infrastructure, the report says.

Samsung last year signed a memorandum of understanding with the Uttar Pradesh state government on opening the factory, which is likely to start up next year, the report says.

The new factory means Samsung is relocating factory work to India from China, the Reuters report says, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Invest India said in its letter the Indian government should promote investments with fiscal as well as non-fiscal incentives as rival export powerhouses such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand offer incentive packages based on an investor’s capital expenditure, the report says.

Indian newspaper The Economic Times reported in May of 2019 that Samsung had set up two new component manufacturing entities in the country. Samsung saw the government’s “Make in India” investment promotion effort as a chance to expand, the Times said. Taxes on imported mobile phone parts and consumer electronics were rising then as well.

Invest India, set up in 2009, is a nonprofit venture under India’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Cyriac Jannel on Unsplash
Indian investment body urges incentives for $700 mil. Samsung display factory: report

India Electronics

2 HOURS AGO

chip-4254845_1280.jpg
Bullish TSMC keeps capex up to $16 bil. despite US controls on Huawei

Taiwan Electronics

8 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Panasonic)
Panasonic faces delay in Malaysian solar panel arm divestment on pandemic

Malaysia Electronics

8 DAYS AGO

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Nikon cuts 700 jobs in Laos, Thailand to help restructure camera business

Thailand Electronics

10 DAYS AGO

Photo by Daniel Romero on Unsplash
India offers incentives worth billions to boost electronic, mobile production

India Electronics

15 DAYS AGO

5.jpg
TSMC says it won’t postpone expansion over limits on orders from embattled Huawei

Taiwan Electronics

16 DAYS AGO

Photo by Michael Dziedzic on Unsplash
TSMC readies world’s first 7-nm chip design platform for automotive electronics

Taiwan Electronics

17 DAYS AGO

Photo by Frank Wang on Unsplash
Sumitomo, Di-Nikko Engineering of Japan to build factory in Chinese IT hub

China Electronics

23 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
Major Japan electronics show to be held online in Oct. due to virus

Japan Electronics

24 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A photo shows workers at Lava International’s Noida-based manufacturing plant in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in 2016. (Photo courtesy of Lava International)
Indian mobile phone maker set to exit China, establish global export hub at home

Exclusives India Electronics

24 DAYS AGO

ventilator1.jpeg
Philippine conglomerate Ayala to produce low-cost ventilators for Covid-19 patients

Philippines Electronics

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Jonas Svidras from Pexels
TSMC’s expanding chip production makes Taiwan world’s largest market for equipment purchases

Features Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

This undated photo shows a scene inside an TSMC’s 12-inch fab. (Photo courtesy of TSMC).
TSMC seeks more U.S. support for new $12 bil. semiconductor plant in Arizona

United States Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Devon Janse van Rensburg on Unsplash
Apple may shift 20% of outsourced production to India from China: report

India Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Medhat Dawoud on Unsplash
Apple investing $332 mil. in display tech plant in Taiwan: report

Taiwan Electronics

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by mohamed Abdelgaffar from Pexels
Sichuan Changhong Electric group to build $28 mil. lithium ion battery plant

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ian Battaglia on Unsplash
Semiconductor giant TSMC expects flat Q2 on weak demand in COVID-19 fallout

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Stephen Frank on Unsplash
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to increase electronics material output in Thailand

Thailand Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

tech-4907770_1280.jpg
Taiwan’s Yageo to raise domestic output to counter trade war, pandemic

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Tianyi Ma on Unsplash
SK Hynix makes massive $2.7 bil investment in China DRAM unit

China Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Delta Electronics India showcases technology and solutions catering to the electrical industry and power sector ecosystem at Elecrama 2020 in greater Noida, northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Jan. 18, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Delta Electronics India)
Taiwan’s Delta Electronics to set up India, Vietnam units

India Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg.jpg
Electronics assembler Wistron plans to expand despite world economic volatility

India Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ronaldo Santos on Unsplash
Sharp to take over NEC Display for global expansion

Japan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sam Rios on Unsplash
Electronics contractor Hon Hai suspends India production during anti-virus lockdown

India Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Wendy Wei from Pexels
Assembler Hon Hai resumes China factory work with enough manpower for seasonal demand

China Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Frank Wang on Unsplash
Taiwan’s Powertech Technology to expand chips probing business in China with $10 mil. investment

China Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg
Hon Hai suffers lowest sales since 2011 amid coronavirus outbreak

Taiwan Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO