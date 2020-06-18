Indian IT giant HCL Technologies launches operations in Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI, NNA – Indian information technology giant HCL Technologies Ltd. is entering Sri Lanka to utilize the local workforce to serve its global clients.

The Indian firm has set up HCL Technologies Lanka (Private) Limited, the local unit, and plans to hire over 1,500 workers, both new and experienced professionals, for global assignments within the first 18 months of kick-starting operations, it said Tuesday.

The delivery center in Colombo, the island nation’s capital, will “play an important role to serve our Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients and partners throughout the globe,” it said in the statement.

In early February, HCL Technologies signed an agreement with the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka on the establishment of the local arm.

The IT behemoth, founded in 1976, offers services and products for digital transformation, engineering solutions and software to manufacturers, financial institutions and media among other sectors.

It boasted $9.94 billion in group sales in the financial year through March 2020 and employs over 150,000 people in 46 countries, according to the statement.