Japanese printing service firm Raksul opens tech development base in Vietnam

17, Jun. 2020

Photo_by_Rombo_on_Unsplash.jpg

HANOI, NNA – Japanese printing service provider Raksul Inc. has set up a technological development base in Vietnam to recruit engineers amid a shortage of human resources in Japan.

Raksul established Raksul Vietnam Co., a wholly owned subsidiary, in Ho Chi Minh City earlier this month with capital of $300,000. The local arm will work on online printing service platform as part of its growth in technology, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Tokyo-based company has rapidly expanded sales through the utilization of idling printing facilities in the less digitized sector across Japan through what it names “online printing sharing platform.”

It picked Vietnam in its search for engineering talent outside Japan, spokeswoman Ayumi Ogane told NNA Wednesday. The company has found that engineers can cooperate effectively across borders.

“There is a shortage of engineers across Japan,” Ogane said. “Non-Japanese engineers are working at our development base in Japan, and we need to further recruit excellent engineers outside Japan.”

Raksul has already worked over the past few years with a Vietnamese printing company to develop services, the statement said.

Raksul, founded in 2009, also operates a printing e-commerce service, the Hacobell online delivery service and its Novasell offline advertising business.

