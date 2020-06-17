North Korea to deploy troops to two demilitarized areas near border

17, Jun. 2020

Image by pontamax from Pixabay
Image by pontamax from Pixabay

BEIJING, Kyodo - North Korean troops are redeploying to two areas that had been demilitarized under agreements with the South, official media said Wednesday, in the wake of the demolition the previous day by the North of a joint liaison office.

The Korean Central News Agency also reported that Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, has rejected South Korea's offer to send special envoys to North Korea following the blowing up of the inter-Korean liaison office in the North Korean border city of Kaesong.

In a statement carried by the news agency, Kim Yo Jong also criticized South Korea President Moon Jae In's offer in a speech earlier in the week of inter-Korean dialogue, saying he had "reeled off a string of shameless and impudent words full of incoherence."

The South later rebuked North Korea for snubbing Moon's offer to send the envoys, saying disclosing the secret proposal was "irrational."

Moon's office also said that remarks Kim Yo Jong had made directly critical of the president were "very rude" and could not be tolerated, warning they would lead to a loss of trust between the leaders of the two Koreas.

The South Korean military separately said the North would "pay the price" if it puts its words into action in relation to its planned reinforcements among troops on the front line.

A spokesman for the General Staff of the North's Korean People's Army said in a statement via KCNA that besides sending regiment-level units to the Mt. Kumgang resort area on the east coast and the Kaesong Industrial Zone in the western border area, the military will set up guard posts that had been withdrawn from the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas under a bilateral agreement.

Both areas were previously sites for economic cooperation projects with the South.

The artillery units deployed in the western Yellow Sea side of the country will also "upgrade the level of the front guard duty" and resume "all kinds of regular military exercises in the areas close to the boundary," the spokesman said.

The statement added that the military's General Staff will work out "military action plans against enemy" in more detail and present them to the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea at the earliest date. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by www_slon_pics from Pixabay
South Korea rebukes North Korea for disparaging Moon's dialogue offer

South Korea Politics

26 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by pontamax from Pixabay
North Korea to deploy troops to two demilitarized areas near border

North Korea Politics

27 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo taken on Sept. 14, 2018, shows the opening ceremony for the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong, North Korea. (Kyodo)
North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office: S. Korea

South Korea Politics

7 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosts a military meeting of the ruling Workers' Party to discuss new policies aimed at boosting the country's nuclear deterrence. (KCNA/Kyodo)
North Korea army put on high alert for return to Demilitarized Zone

North Korea Politics

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Pop & Zebra on Unsplash
Japan opts not to join U.S., others in rapping China for Hong Kong law

Japan Politics

9 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

annie-spratt-ASe9SdZadyk-unsplash.jpg
Hong Kong legislature passes Chinese anthem bill amid protests

Hong Kong Politics

12 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks at a press conference in Beijing on June 3, 2020. (Kyodo)
National security law would not erode freedoms in Hong Kong: Lam

Hong Kong Politics

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Wan Chai, Hong Kong
54% of Hong Kong businesses see negative impact from Beijing’s national security law

Hong Kong Politics

14 DAYS AGO

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks at a press conference in Davao on the country's Mindanao Island on Oct. 6, 2019. (Kyodo)
Philippines suspends move to scrap visiting forces accord with U.S.

Philippines Politics

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Big_Heart from Pixabay
South Korea to resume WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs

South Korea Politics

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tens of thousands of protesters waving U.S. flags marched on Hong Kong's U.S. Consulate to call for help from the Trump administration in ending a three-month confrontation with the government, calling for the passing of the proposed "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act 2019" by the U.S. Congress on Sept. 8, 2019 (Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash)
China vows to take countermeasures against U.S. over Hong Kong

China Politics

15 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Combined file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Kyodo)
Trump moves to scrap Hong Kong special treatment, cuts ties with WHO

China Politics

16 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

china-2704112_1280.jpg
Sino-U.S. strains over Hong Kong may ignite tensions in East Asia

Features China Politics

19 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by David Mark from Pixabay
Trump hints at U.S. action against China on Hong Kong law this week

China Politics

21 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Lawyer Martin Lee Chu-ming, nicknamed the father of democracy in Hong Kong, gives an interview in the city on May 22, 2020. (Kyodo)
China does not have power to enact Hong Kong security law: lawyer

Exclusives Hong Kong Politics

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Joseph Chan on Unsplash
China's declaring security law in Hong Kong draws global concern

Hong Kong Politics

23 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Trump warns of China's move to impose security law on Hong Kong

China Politics

26 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen delivers an inauguration speech after taking the oath of office for her second term on May 20, 2020.) [Central News Agency/Kyodo]
Taiwan's leader Tsai calls for dialogue with China as 2nd term begins

Taiwan Politics

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China to hold delayed annual parliament meeting on May 22

China Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
South Korea's ruling party takes landslide general election victory

South Korea Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo shows Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Public broadcaster must back "one country" rule, Hong Kong leader says

Hong Kong Politics

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China's Xi postpones state visit to Japan amid virus outbreak

China Politics

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

4.jpg
Modi, Trump agree to boost defense ties, forge strategic partnership

India Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China delays annual parliament meeting amid virus outbreak

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1581927442407.jpg
China to discuss delaying annual parliament meeting: Xinhua

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Approval rate for Japan PM Abe's Cabinet logs sharpest fall in 2 years

Japan Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

3.jpg
China mulls delaying annual parliament meeting amid virus spread: sources

China Politics

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image