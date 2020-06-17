Thailand aims to lure investment in agriculture

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak has urged the Board of Investment (BoI) to make tax incentives and investment packages more attractive to foreign agri-businesses to turn Thailand into an investment hub for CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) countries.

17, Jun. 2020

thai-4661311_1280.jpg

BANGKOK, VNA - Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak has urged the Board of Investment (BoI) to make tax incentives and investment packages more attractive to foreign agri-businesses to turn Thailand into an investment hub for CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) countries.

Somkid said the Thai government wants to draw more investors as the COVID-19 pandemic may cause them to consider changing their production bases, he said.

Thailand also aims to stand out among Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam as an investment destination, he added.

New investment packages should be designed to promote the agriculture sector as this will help local farmers deal with economic hardships under a state plan to boost the local economy following the COVID-19 period.

According to BoI secretary-general Duangjai Asawachintachit, officials are preparing to propose a plan to revamp investment options to the BoI board for approval.

The proposal will be tabled when the BoI board, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, meets on June 17, Duangjai said. VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay
Mitsui to buy 30.4% stake in China’s vegetable seed firm Hunan Xiangyan

China Agriculture

2 DAYS AGO

Photo by Laryssa Suaid from Pexels
Malaysian state-backed agribusiness firm FGV to have direct presence in India via JV

India Agriculture

1 MONTH AGO

Grouper (Photo courtesy of Aquaculture Centre of Excellence)
Singapore fish farming startup opens e-commerce site to serve people at home

Singapore Agriculture

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Singapore’s Olam receives $176 mil. in loans from JICA, IFC to work with small farmers

Singapore Agriculture

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh from Pexels
Thailand's worst drought wipes out estimated $840 mil. in agriculture

Thailand Agriculture

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Vinicius Benedit on Unsplash
G-20 farm ministers vow to oppose measures disrupting food supply

Japan Agriculture

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Wherda Arsianto on Unsplash
Kirin helping Vietnamese coffee farms improve product quality, protect environment

Vietnam Agriculture

2 MONTHS AGO

rubber-tree-471_1280.jpg
Yokohama Rubber cooperates with Thai gov’t to support natural rubber farmers

Thailand Agriculture

3 MONTHS AGO

image-1579510550417.jpg
Japan looks to protect intellectual property in wagyu beef cattle

Japan Agriculture

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

An illustration shows "Gallant Obayashi Green Agritech Park" to be built in 2020 on the Indonesian island of Bintan by Obayashi Corp. and Gallant Venture Ltd. (Image courtesy of Obayashi)
Japan's Obayashi, Salim Group to launch farm project in Indonesia

Indonesia Agriculture

5 MONTHS AGO

DSC_0747.JPG
Japanese trader Mitani buys Singapore's livestock feed trader MJI

Singapore Agriculture

7 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Topcon Corp. and the Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC) sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in smart agriculture development in Bangkok on Sept. 20, 2019. MOAC Vice Minister Anan Suwannarat (L), Arata Kimura (R), Topcon’s infrastructure business division. (Photo courtesy of Topcon Corp.)
Japan’s Topcon to help Thailand promote smart agriculture, increase productivity

Thailand Agriculture

8 MONTHS AGO

Microalgae to be utilized by Marubeni Corp. and MoBiol Holdings Pte. Ltd. for demonstration experiments on the production of alternative proteins and DHA from palm oil mill effluent (POME) (Photo courtesy of Marubeni Corp.)
Marubeni injects capital into Singapore agri-venture MoBiol utilizing palm oil mill effluent

Singapore Agriculture

8 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand

China Agriculture

Corrects figure to 60 tons from 600,000 tons in 7th paragraph in Oct. 4 story TOKYO, NNA – Japan’s l...

8 MONTHS AGO

An indoor vegetable cultivation plant system Mitsubishi Chemical supplied to ShenYang Qiushi Agricultural Science and Technology Development in 2018.
Mitsubishi Chemical, Chinese partner to grow fruit indoors to feed domestic demand

China Agriculture

9 MONTHS AGO

20190829_0005.jpg
Kubota's Thai unit aims for 100 bil. baht sales by 2024

Thailand Agriculture

10 MONTHS AGO

Paul John Dizon (R) and Jamila Seno
Japan's Sumitomo under fire over labor dispute in Philippines

Philippines Agriculture

12 MONTHS AGO

20190513_0002.jpg
U.S. urges Japan to cut tariffs for farm goods

Japan Agriculture

13, May. 2019

Logo kyodo image

20190412_0004.JPG
Japanese egg producer Ise enters Vietnam market, eyes mega farm

Vietnam Agriculture

13, Apr. 2019

20190326_0001_1.jpg
80% of young eels farmed in Japan may have been smuggled from Taiwan

Taiwan Agriculture

26, Mar. 2019

Logo kyodo image

20190208_0002.jpg
Japan's Oshima to produce rice-drying machines in Myanmar

Myanmar Agriculture

08, Feb. 2019

20181122_0001.jpg
Japan persimmons to go on sale in Australia for 1st time

Australia Agriculture

22, Nov. 2018

Logo kyodo image

(Teiichiro Yotsukura (L) of the Ishinomaki NPO Center from Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture, speaks to local women in Basey in the central Philippine island of Samar)
5th typhoon anniversary in Philippines apt time to boost preparedness

Philippines Agriculture

07, Nov. 2018

Logo kyodo image

20181106_0005.jpg
Japan to revise 70-yr-old fishery system to allow in newcomers

Japan Agriculture

07, Nov. 2018

Logo kyodo image