Thailand aims to lure investment in agriculture

BANGKOK, VNA - Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak has urged the Board of Investment (BoI) to make tax incentives and investment packages more attractive to foreign agri-businesses to turn Thailand into an investment hub for CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) countries.

Somkid said the Thai government wants to draw more investors as the COVID-19 pandemic may cause them to consider changing their production bases, he said.

Thailand also aims to stand out among Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam as an investment destination, he added.

New investment packages should be designed to promote the agriculture sector as this will help local farmers deal with economic hardships under a state plan to boost the local economy following the COVID-19 period.

According to BoI secretary-general Duangjai Asawachintachit, officials are preparing to propose a plan to revamp investment options to the BoI board for approval.

The proposal will be tabled when the BoI board, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, meets on June 17, Duangjai said. VNA