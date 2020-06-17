Doosan Mobility Innovation selected as supplier of military hydrogen-powered drones

(Photo courtesy of Doosan Mobility Innovation)

SEOUL, AJU - Doosan Mobility Innovation, a drone solution provider in South Korea, will supply hydrogen fuel cell drones for military use in a government project to expand the use of hydrogen fuel at military bases. The company signed a strategic partnership with Microsoft for the development of mobile hydrogen fuel cell pack drone software.

The range of multi-copter drones, which are now used widely, is limited due to their relatively short battery life. Hydrogen fuel cell drones with an extended flight time could become a game-changer in the global market for unmanned flying systems.

Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) and South Kora's Hyundai auto group signed a memorandum understanding with the defense ministry in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun. DMI will develop military hydrogen fuel cell drones while Hyundai will provide hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and power systems at military bases.

At CES 2020 in Las Vegas, DMI and Microsoft Korea agreed to work together on developing drone software and monitoring solutions. DMI would manage and analyze a vast amount of data collected from hydrogen fuel cell drones by utilizing Microsoft Azure Cloud's Internet of Things, machine learning and AI technologies. Microsoft Azure is a cloud computing service for building, testing, deploying, and managing applications and services through Microsoft-managed data centers.