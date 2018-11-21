Japan, France agree to support Nissan-Renault alliance

TOKYO, Kyodo - The Japanese and French governments said Tuesday they will support the alliance between Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA after the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, chairman of both automakers.

Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire "reaffirmed the strong support" for the two automakers during phone talks.

The two ministers also affirmed supporting the alliance’s "shared wish to maintain this winning cooperation," they said in a joint release.

Ghosn was arrested in Japan on Monday for alleged violation of Japan’s Financial Instruments and Exchange Act by underreporting his remuneration by a total of about 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years from 2011. (Kyodo)