Singapore realtor Mapletree buys Indian logistics facility to meet rising demand: report

16, Jun. 2020

chuttersnap-BNBA1h-NgdY-unsplash.jpg

NEW DELHI, NNA – Singapore realtor Mapletree Investments Pte. Ltd. has bought part of a logistics park under construction near Mumbai in an apparent move to cash in on growing goods transport demand from e-commerce.

The company has acquired a 65,000 square meter space of a grade A industrial park in Pune for 3 billion rupees ($39.6 million) from KSH Infra Industrial Park Pvt. Ltd., a local infrastructure firm, according to a report in The Economic Times on Monday, citing three sources with direct knowledge of the development.

The industrial and logistics park sits on over 110,000 sq. meter site in the western state of Maharashtra and is scheduled to be completed by June 2021, the report said.

In 2019, KSH Infra Industrial Park sold its majority stake in a 92,900 sq. meter logistics park space in Chakan and Talegaon, both in and around Pune, to Morgan Stanley Real Estate Fund for more than 3.5 billion rupees, according to the report.

Avendus Capital, the financial advisor to KSH Infra for both deals, is now in talks with other global investors on behalf of the Indian firm for more such deals.

“Global investors are keen to invest in Indian logistics and warehousing space given the structural changes, such as GST (Goods & Services Tax) and rise of e-commerce over the last three years. The market is currently highly fragmented and larger organised players such as KSH Infra will be able to attract the capital,” Prateek Jhawar, director of Mumbai-based Avendus Capital, said in the report.

to TOP Page

More from this section

chuttersnap-BNBA1h-NgdY-unsplash.jpg
Singapore realtor Mapletree buys Indian logistics facility to meet rising demand: report

India Property

1 HOUR AGO

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash
Japanese housing developer Anabuki enters Thai market with Thanasiri

Thailand Property

YESTERDAY

The entire image of Bukit Bintang City Centre (Image courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan)
Japan developer Mitsui Fudosan forays into Malaysia’s rental housing market

Malaysia Property

5 DAYS AGO

Yokohama
Malaysia conglomerate Berjaya to develop mega-complex in Yokohama

Japan Property

7 DAYS AGO

3.jpg
Japanese housing materials maker Jutec sets up sales, leasing unit with Vietnam’s ISN

Vietnam Property

18 DAYS AGO

79 Robinson Road (R) (Photo Courtesy of CapitaLand)
Tokyo Tatemono completes office building project in Singapore

Singapore Property

22 DAYS AGO

Photo by Soloman Soh from Pexels
Major Japanese contractor Obayashi to develop high-rise condos in Taiwan

Taiwan Property

26 DAYS AGO

Photo by deborah cortelazzi on Unsplash
Japanese developer Tokyu Land buys 3% of Malaysian partner, seek more business

Malaysia Property

1 MONTH AGO

200 Victoria Street in Carlton, Victoria in Melbourne (Photo courtesy of NTT Urban Development)
Japan's NTTUD buys Melbourne office building for estimated $47 mil.

Australia Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ragnar Vorel on Unsplash
Mitsui Fudosan to divest stake in joint venture with Thailand’s Ananda Development

Thailand Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Road Trip with Raj on Unsplash
Singapore CDL clinches better deal to buy China’s Sincere Property amid pandemic

China Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Completion image of River Valley Project (Image courtesy of NTT Urban Development)
Japan's NTT group launches 2 new housing projects in popular Melbourne

Australia Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Satyajeet Mazumdar on Unsplash
Marubeni enters Indian real estate market in collaboration with Wadha

India Property

3 MONTHS AGO

pexels-photo-2297482.jpg
Japanese house-builder Iida Group to launch mortgage JV in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Andrew Leu on Unsplas
Japanese construction firm Kumagai Gumi launches Taiwan property development unit

Taiwan Property

4 MONTHS AGO

Groundbreaking for Kita Tower Condominium in the new Branz Mega Kuningan development in the central business district of South Jakarta on Feb. 26, 2020. (NNA)
Tokyu Land builds residences in Jakarta CBD, to launch more projects despite stagnant market

Indonesia Property

4 MONTHS AGO

sydney.jpg
Property management firm Daibiru opens Australia unit for overseas expansion

Australia Property

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Yogas Design from Pixabay
Sumitomo Forestry, Kumagai Gumi team up in property projects in Asia

Singapore Property

4 MONTHS AGO

Office buildings in “Ecoworld.” (Photo courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan)
Mitsui Fudosan to embark on office buildings development in India

India Property

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Waranont (Joe) on Unsplash
Nishi-Nippon Railroad to open 1st S.E. Asia hotel in Bangkok

Thailand Property

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ishan @seefromthesky on Unsplash
Tokyu Fudosan to invest in major Malaysian development project

Malaysia Property

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Luu Quang Minh (AA Plus Photography) on Unsplash
Takashimaya, Shimizu acquire office-commercial building in Hanoi

Vietnam Property

6 MONTHS AGO

charles-5HSHOq6BoPs-unsplash_1_.jpg
Hankyu Hanshin Properties to develop 2 more projects near Manila

Philippines Property

6 MONTHS AGO

M'bishi Estate Residence to launch 1st Philippine housing project

Philippines Property

MANILA, NNA - Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co. is embarking on its first housing project in the Phili...

7 MONTHS AGO

Wallapa Traisorat (2nd from L), CEO and president of Asset World Corporation Public Co., (2nd from R) Craig S.Smith, group president, Asia Pacific, Marriott International, signing agreements in Bangkok to establish hotels in Chonburi and Phuket on Nov. 14, 2019.
Thailand's AWC achieves Q3 turnaround, to invest 1.82 billion in more hotels, malls

Thailand Property

7 MONTHS AGO

A commercial complex in Vienna to be developed by Central Group and Austria's Signa group. (Image courtesy of Netherlands Architecture Institute OMA)
Thailand’s Central Group to invest 20 bil baht in hotels, malls development abroad

Thailand Property

7 MONTHS AGO

An artist's image of the Springhill Yume Lagoon townhouse project in Indonesia's Banten Province by Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp. and Springhill Group's PT. Nuansa Hijau Lestari. (Courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Properties)
Hankyu Hanshin to launch townhouse project in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

8 MONTHS AGO